Pedestrian hit and killed on Winnebago County road

The pedestrian died at the scene.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A pedestrian was struck and killed along a highway in Winnebago County Wednesday night.

At 11:16 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene on County Road E east of Thackery in the Town of Algoma.

The Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian in the westbound lane was struck by a westbound vehicle.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

No names or ages were released.

The crash is under investigation.

Crews from Oshkosh, Town of Algoma, Omro and Winneconne assisted at the scene.

