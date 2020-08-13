Parents in Appleton Area School District react to students starting school year online

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Families with students enrolled in the Appleton Area School District now prepare for virtual learning to kick off the school year.

“There’s no easy option here. There’s no easy decision on anybody’s part for what’s going on right now,” said Michelle Baye, a parent in the Appleton Area School District.

Baye supports the decision calling it the best way to keep students and staff safe. Other parents tell Action 2 News that they also agree.

“I was diagnosed with cancer during the pandemic, and that in itself has its own challenges as far as treatment,” said Rachel Kelbert, a parent in the Appleton Area School District. “Being a single parent I had a lot of fears about having to send my daughter in-person.”

While safety is a priority for Brenda Searl, she worries about the challenges of educating her child while also leaving the house to work full-time. It is a reality she tried to balance last spring.

“The way they’re taught in school is different that what you teach them at home. So, it’s like the way I was showing her math work and math problems was different than how the teachers would teach,” said Searl, a parent in the Appleton Area School District. “It was confusing my daughter. ‘Mom, how do I do this? How do I do that?‘ And she’s getting real frustrated. We’ve even had tears.”

Parents say their kids were looking forward to returning to the classroom with their friends; however, they also understand life in a pandemic is different.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what that’s going to look like,” said Kelbert.

