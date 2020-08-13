Advertisement

Packers give 12 more grants for COVID-19 community relief

Packers Logo(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers’ “Give Back” program awarded 12 grants to eleven community organizations through its COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

The latest organizations benefiting from the fund are:

Altrusa House to purchase UVC light sanitizers, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin for video conferencing software to remotely host information sessions for new Bigs, activities for matches and board meetings.

Center for Veterans Issues to purchase PPE, develop deep cleaning processes, and mitigate mental wellness issues related to the pandemic.

Community Services Agency (COMSA) for emergency housing support and energy assistance.

Exceptional Equestrians, assisting with equine health and staff expenses related to COVID-19.

Freedom House to help with basic supplies and staff salaries.

Golden House to help with general operating expenses.

House of Hope Green Bay Inc. to help purchase interactive smart boards and iPads for online, virtual programming.

Jake’s Diapers, helping to cover truck rental fees and fuel and purchase diapers for people in need.

Neville Public Museum Foundation to acquire and install sneeze guards, Plexiglas barriers, PPE, cleaning supplies, microphones and cameras for computers.

Transformation House, Inc. received two grants recently -- one to help with increased operational costs due to increased capacity and removal of required resident fees and another for general operating expenses at the men’s and new women’s shelter.

The Packers devoted $1.5 million to the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund in March to support groups helping people through the pandemic. Since then, it’s distributed 74 grants to 58 Brown County organizations.

The Packers say the money has gone towards housing assistance, homeless shelters, food pantries, hygiene needs, and helping people who have disabilities.

The Give Back program has also awarded grants to three health care systems to buy personal protective equipment.

