Hunters encouraged to get bonus antlerless tags online

Bonus antlerless deer tags go on sale in Wisconsin on Monday, August 17
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Hunters looking to purchase bonus antlerless deer tags for this fall can do so starting Monday, August 17, but they’re encouraged to do it online this year.

With the opening of archery and crossbow season less than a month away, the opportunity for deer hunters to purchase bonus antlerless authorizations begins Monday morning at 10 o’clock for the Northern and Central Forest Zone.

"Those are typically the ones that in highest demand because they're in very limited number, and in some of these deer management units will sell out relatively quickly," says DNR District Wildlife Supervisor Jeff Pritzl.

With DNR Service Centers closed due to the pandemic, hunters are strongly encouraged to purchase bonus tags online this year and avoid the potential rush at license vendor locations.

“Each business that does off license sales has their own COVID-19 management practices in place following state guidelines, so to how those facilities are going to manage the waiting lines, the queuing up, obviously the recommendation, the safer option is to do it remotely online, but if someone finds themselves in a situation where they need to do it in person, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to check with your preferred vendor ahead of time just to say, what’s your plans for the set-up,” advises Pritzl.

Bonus antlerless authorizations are available in all but three deer management units this year: Forest County and the forest zone portions of Marinette and Oconto counties.

