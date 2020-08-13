Advertisement

Grandmother: Girl shot in Madison going off life support

Anisa Scott
Anisa Scott(via Boys and Girls Club of Dane County)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - The grandmother of an 11-year-old girl shot in Madison says the girl will be taken off life support.

Loren Gomez told reporters that her granddaughter will go off life support Thursday morning.

According to our sister station WMTV, the family says they selected 11:11 as the time to take her off life support on Thursday because she was injured on August 11, and she was 11 years old.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the shooting happened Tuesday on Madison’s East Side.

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County identified the girl by her first name, Anisa, and said she had been shot in the head.

The girl was riding in a car when a shooter in another vehicle fired into the car.

Police believe the driver of the car was the intended target.

A police spokesman says the girl remains in “very critical condition.”

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Brown County adds new tool for schools to track illness

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kati Anderson
County health officials have been working with school nurses and administrators on implementing the new tool, but parents will also play an important role.

News

Brown County Health Dept. to use new tool for tracking student illnesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
Brown County Health Dept. to use new tool for tracking student illnesses

News

Appleton Area School District to start school year virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
Appleton Area School District to start school year virtually

News

Cayer found guilty on six counts

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cayer found guilty on six counts

Latest News

News

President Trump to visit Wisconsin Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Trump made it official in a live Facebook event with Wisconsin supporters, saying he will be in the state Monday, the same day as the start of the DNC.

News

2 firefighters injured while battling Kaytee Products fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the fire department, crews were called to the building on the 600 block of Clay Street at 1:30 p.m., where they were told a fire was on the east side of the building.

News

FdL School Board votes for hybrid model for upcoming school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Board members also voted 4 - 3 in favor of the new plan.

News

Appleton Area School District to begin school year virtually

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Wednesday evening, the school board voted to begin school virtually, a change from the original plan.

News

Neshkoro man killed in Waushara County motorcycle crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving south on State Highway 73 at 5:30 p.m. when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle at County Highway YY south of Wautoma.

Sports

NFL to continue daily testing, Rodgers wants fans to be allowed at games

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay has not added anyone to COVID reserve list for 9 consecutive days