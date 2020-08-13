Grandmother: Girl shot in Madison going off life support

MADISON, Wis. - The grandmother of an 11-year-old girl shot in Madison says the girl will be taken off life support.

Loren Gomez told reporters that her granddaughter will go off life support Thursday morning.

According to our sister station WMTV, the family says they selected 11:11 as the time to take her off life support on Thursday because she was injured on August 11, and she was 11 years old.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the shooting happened Tuesday on Madison’s East Side.

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County identified the girl by her first name, Anisa, and said she had been shot in the head.

The girl was riding in a car when a shooter in another vehicle fired into the car.

Police believe the driver of the car was the intended target.

A police spokesman says the girl remains in “very critical condition.”

No arrests have been made.

