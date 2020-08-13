Fulton charged with Ashwaubenon shooting, Green Bay manhunt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges, including an attempted murder charge, were filed Thursday against a suspect in a July shooting in Ashwaubenon who was captured after a manhunt in Green Bay earlier this week.

As we first reported Monday, 29-year-old Casey Fulton of Green Bay was arrested Monday after he ran from officers at a traffic stop.

He’s charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to deliver amphetamines and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance near a school, and resisting or obstructing an officer, all as a repeat criminal offender.

The victim was shot at an apartment on Alice Drive on July 24. The criminal complaint says the shooting victim told officers he man he didn’t know had a cigarette with him on the outside step of his apartment building. When the victim went inside, the man walked in through his apartment door with a “bag of weed” and asked him several times, “What you got?” The victim said he didn’t do that, and the man shot him in the abdomen. A witness said he went to the victim’s apartment after hearing “a bunch of wrestling” and then a gunshot from the downstairs apartment. Police found two bullet casings but couldn’t locate the second bullet.

The victim identified Fulton from a photo lineup.

Witnesses gave Ashwaubenon officers a good description of minivan that sped away from the apartment building. Green Bay police found the van later in the parking lot of a liquor store. It was registered to Casey Fulton.

Police used a warrant to search the minivan and found a shoebox with five magazines for a long gun, a holster, several digital scales, a long-blade knife, syringes, a bag of pills and several loose 25-caliber bullets. and a one-gallon plastic bag that appeared to contain marijuana. Surveillance video from the store show a man matching Fulton’s description getting out of the van and meeting with people in three other cars in the parking lot, then he leaves in one of the cars.

Investigators eventually found out Fulton checked in to an extended stay hotel under an alias but were told he was kicked out for causing problems. Police asked the hotel to let them know if Fulton tried to check in again.

A woman who had a child with Fulton told police she’d been in contact with him. She said someone at the hotel tipped off Fulton and gave them a photo of the notice the hotel sent to employees to keep a lookout for him and call police.

Police kept an eye on the woman’s home and Monday morning they saw Fulton get into the back seat of her car. Police stopped the vehicle in a parking lot on Main Street and Fulton jumped out and ran. Police lost him as he ran into a wooded area. An officer said he appeared to be taking a gun from his waistband when he ran.

The SWAT team was called to help search for Fulton, who was eventually found in a garage more than two hours later. Police say he was carrying a plastic bag with money inside.

Police obtained a search warrant for the woman’s apartment, which they noted is close to a school. They found evidence Fulton had been living there. They also found aluminum foil packets appearing to hold meth packaged for distribution.

Their child was placed with protective services.

