FdL School Board votes for hybrid model for upcoming school year

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac School District has voted in favor of a hybrid model for the 2020-2021 school year for all students.

The new plan was approved after a previous plan was rescinded by a 4 - 3 vote. That plan would have had a traditional modified format, with all fifth grade and lower students attending full time, as long as county metrics stayed in phase two or better.

Board members also voted 4 - 3 in favor of the new plan.

