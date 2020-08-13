Advertisement

Demoted Milwaukee police chief to retire, defends record

The city’s Fire and Police Commission voted unanimously last week to demote Chief Alfonso Morales.
Alfonso Morales
Alfonso Morales(Fox 6 Milwaukee)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee’s former police chief, who was demoted to captain in part for using tear gas against protesters demonstrating over George Floyd’s death, has chosen to retire instead of staying with the department.

The city’s Fire and Police Commission voted unanimously last week to demote Chief Alfonso Morales.

Commissioners criticized how Morales handled multiple incidents involving Black people, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. They were also critical of his decision to use tear gas and pepper spray against protesters who demonstrated after Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis.

Speaking Wednesday on WTMJ-AM, Morales said he decided to retire because if he returned to the department as a captain it would be at a reduced salary and would negatively impact his pension payments.

“It would be foolish of me to stay and lose my pension or have that drop in pension,” Morales said. “The only choice was to leave.”

Morales also pushed back on commissioners’ statements the day he was demoted in which they claimed he had failed to work with them and lied to them and the public.

“The facts will come out. I did everything transparently, I was honest, and I really cared about the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department, both sworn and civilian,” Morales said.

His attorney, Franklyn Gimbel, said he and Morales are exploring a range of legal action, including filing a claim for damages.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

WATCH: Dr. Andrabi on US Venture Open

Updated: 52 minutes ago
US Venture Open's Media-thon

Crime

Competency exam ordered for man charged in Fond du Lac County hate crime killing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Aug. 12, the court ordered a competency exam with the Department of Health Services.

News

Dr. Rai talks impacts of masking on cold and flu season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Masking and physical distancing could help us when it comes to cold and flu season, according to Prevea President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.

Back To School

Tips for teaching kids to wear a mask

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
It will be a challenge for some children. However, there are things you can do to make it fun.

Latest News

News

Pedestrian hit and killed on Winnebago County road

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The crash is under investigation.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai mask demonstration

Updated: 5 hours ago
Dr. Rai shows us the proper way to put on a mask.

News

WATCH: Kids and masking at school

Updated: 5 hours ago
A doctor gives tips for masking the young ones.

Back To School

Brown County adds new tool for schools to track illness

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
County health officials have been working with school nurses and administrators on implementing the new tool, but parents will also play an important role.

News

Grandmother: Girl shot in Madison going off life support

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The girl was riding in a car when a shooter in another vehicle fired into the car.

News

Brown County Health Dept. to use new tool for tracking student illnesses

Updated: 11 hours ago
Brown County Health Dept. to use new tool for tracking student illnesses