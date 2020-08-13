Advertisement

Competency exam ordered for man charged in Fond du Lac County hate crime killing

Daniel Navarro is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide - Hate Crime - Use of a Dangerous Weapon and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety - Hate Crime.
Daniel Navarro is charged with a hate crime in Fond du Lac County.
Daniel Navarro is charged with a hate crime in Fond du Lac County.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A competency exam has been ordered for a man charged with hate crimes in the killing of a motorcyclist in Fond du Lac County.

Daniel Navarro is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide - Hate Crime - Use of a Dangerous Weapon and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety - Hate Crime.

On Aug. 12, the court ordered a competency exam with the Department of Health Services. That exam will determine if Navarro is mentally fit to stand trial or if his case should be delayed for mental health treatment.

Navarro is accused of intentionally swerving his truck into a motorcyclist because Navarro believed Harley riders to be “white racists,” according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified as Phillip A. Thiessen, 55. Thiessen, a 1983 graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, was a Marine and later a police officer in Fairfax, Va. Later, Thiessen worked for the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children unit. He had retired and was living in Fond du Lac.

The crime happened July 3 on Winnebago Dr.

Detectives interviewed Navarro for several hours. They say Navarro claimed he was being poisoned by co-workers and neighbors. He claimed white people make racist comments to him because he’s Hispanic.

“He [Navarro] said that all of the people who cause him these problems in his life are Caucasian or white,” said Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

A memorial marks the spot where Thiessen, a former police officer, was hit and killed.

“He risked his life every day and I just keep trying to tell myself, in my head, that this was maybe the last way that he protected and served people by risking his life, that his life is now gone for this,” says Maeghan Greeno, Thiessen’s daughter.

Thiessen’s family, through the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, has created the Phillip Thiessen Memorial Scholarship fund to benefit criminal justice students. CLICK HERE to learn more about the scholarship.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dr. Rai talks impacts of masking on cold and flu season

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Masking and physical distancing could help us when it comes to cold and flu season, according to Prevea President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.

Back To School

Tips for teaching kids to wear a mask

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
It will be a challenge for some children. However, there are things you can do to make it fun.

News

Pedestrian hit and killed on Winnebago County road

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The crash is under investigation.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai mask demonstration

Updated: 4 hours ago
Dr. Rai shows us the proper way to put on a mask.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Kids and masking at school

Updated: 4 hours ago
A doctor gives tips for masking the young ones.

Back To School

Brown County adds new tool for schools to track illness

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
County health officials have been working with school nurses and administrators on implementing the new tool, but parents will also play an important role.

News

Grandmother: Girl shot in Madison going off life support

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The girl was riding in a car when a shooter in another vehicle fired into the car.

News

Brown County Health Dept. to use new tool for tracking student illnesses

Updated: 10 hours ago
Brown County Health Dept. to use new tool for tracking student illnesses

News

Appleton Area School District to start school year virtually

Updated: 10 hours ago
Appleton Area School District to start school year virtually

News

Cayer found guilty on six counts

Updated: 10 hours ago
Cayer found guilty on six counts