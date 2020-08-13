Cayer murder trial enters mental fitness phase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Phase two of the Jacob Cayer murder trial commences Thursday in Brown County. Jurors will decide whether Cayer was responsible for his actions, or if he lacked the mental capacity to understand what he was doing was wrong.

On Wednesday, the jury found Cayer guilty of two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Burglary and Bail Jumping.

It took about an hour for jurors to reach an unanimous verdict and convict Cayer of killing ex-girlfriend Sabrina Teague, 25, and her mother Heesun "Sunny" Teague. Cayer was also convicted of trying to kill Sabrina's boyfriend, Joel Kennedy.

#JacobCayerMurderTrial continues this morning. The jury found Cayer guilty of all 6 counts yesterday so we move onto the second phase of the trial where jury will decide if Cayer is 'responsible for criminal conduct.' — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) August 13, 2020

Three days of testimony described a bloody and violent crime scene during the June 7, 2016 attack in Hobart.

The case was delayed numerous times over the years as Cayer was in-and-out of competency. At one point, he pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Under Wisconsin law, that requires a two-phase trial in which a jury must consider Cayer’s mental state and his ability to “appreciate the wrongfulness of the conduct.”

Cayer testified Wednesday that he did not kill the Teagues, but he had no memory of what happened that night at their home. The jury disagreed and found him guilty.

During phase two, the burden of proof is on the defense to convince jurors that Cayer is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Defense Attorney Anthony Cotton told jurors Thursday that Cayer is mentally ill and a “very sick individual.”

#JacobCayerMurderTrial Defense says Mr. Cayer is mentally ill. He says he is a 'very sick individual' Defense is bringing in psychiatrist as a witness today, defense says the doc's report will show you Cayer has suffered from mental illness for years. — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) August 13, 2020

#JacobCayerMurderTrial Under WI law, a person is not responsible for criminal conduct if at the time the crime was committed the person had a mental disease or defect and as a result, lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of the conduct, so jury will decide. — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) August 13, 2020

#JacobCayerMurderTrial NOTE: before trial, Cayer had 6 competency hearings. Medical professionals testified at those hearings, where one said they did not believe Cayer understood the gravity of his actions.Judge Hock sent Cayer to a mental health facility for months before trial — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) August 13, 2020

District Attorney David Lasee told the jury it is up to them to decide Cayer’s fate.

#JacobCayerMurderTrial Brown County District Attorney David Lasee gives open statement, saying 'the doctors opinion is just an opinion, it's up to you (jurors) to decide.' — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) August 13, 2020

#JacobCayerMurderTrial State says 'your job is not to decide whether or not Cayer is mentally-ill, it's your job to decide if that mental illness impacted his capacity to understand the crime. That is up to you.' — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) August 13, 2020

Cayer elected to not take part in the second phase of the trial and will not appear in court.

#JacobCayerMurderTrial Judge Hock says that Cayer has elected not to be transported to today's hearing, therefore he has chosen not to appear or participate in phase 2 of the trial. Jury doesn't know that yet. — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) August 13, 2020

Psychiatrist Dr. Ken Robbins took the stand. He was hired by the district attorney’s office to perform an evaluation in the case. Robbins viewed police reports, videos and audio and interviewed Cayer.

#JacobCayerMurderTrial Defense asks Dr. Robbins about criteria for a 'not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect' and he says the person doesn't know right from wrong or is mentally ill where they can't stop themselves from potentially committing a crime. — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) August 13, 2020

Cayer denied he was mentally ill to Robbins. At the time Robbins spoke with Cayer, he was taking an anti-psychotic medication administered by a mental health facility.

#JacobCayerMurderTrial Dr. Robbins says he looked through all information, watched videos and did an interview with Cayer. Dr. says the question isn't his condition now, it's about his condition at the time of the crime and if he meets the standard for plea entered in this case — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) August 13, 2020

#JacobCayerMurderTrial Dr. Robbins says throughout his interview with Cayer, Cayer 'does not believe he has a mental illness' and he does not believe Cayer wants this plea of not-guilty by mental defect. — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) August 13, 2020

#JacobCayerMurderTrial Dr. Robbins explains the term 'psychotic' as someone having hallucinations, delusions which are fixed false beliefs and a third part is the thinking is disorganized. Dr. Robbins says Cayer had both 'hallucinations and delusions.' — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) August 13, 2020

A competency exam prior to the Robbins evaluation ruled that Cayer was not competent to stand trial.

#JacobCayerMurderTrial Defense is asking Dr. Robbins about a competency evaluation done by another psychiatrist about a month after a crime, Dr. Robbins says the conclusion of that report was that Cayer 'was not competent to stand trial.' — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) August 13, 2020

Robbins testified that he does not believe Cayer is “faking” his condition.

#JacobCayerMurderTrial Dr. Robbins tells the defense he is aware that there is some evidence that Cayer 'was struggling for months prior to the crime with irritability, not making sense, couldn't hold onto jobs or relationships.' — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) August 13, 2020

Defense: Might a person be 'normal' and then have a psychotic break, does that happen?

Dr. Robbins: 'yes, there is sometimes a gradual deterioration like in this case, but sometimes it can be abruptly.' — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) August 13, 2020

Witness testimony states Cayer broke into the Teague home through a window and killed Sunny with a tire iron. Survivor Joel Kennedy testified that he and his girlfriend, Sabrina, arrived at the home that to check on Sunny and Cayer was lying in wait for them.

Prosecutors say Cayer then stabbed and killed Sabrina and stabbed Kennedy. Kennedy ran inside the home and called 911. He survived.

Medical Examiner Dr. Vincent Tranchida testified that Sabrina suffered at least seven stab wounds to the head, chest, lung, and heart. He said Heesun Teague’s autopsy showed multiple injuries, including dozens of bruises, scratches, stabbing and strangulation.

“Heesun Teague had injuries consistent to compression of neck, both ligature, hands and using a cord,” said Dr. Tranchida. “This was the ligature or rope that was recovered from Heesun Teague’s neck.”

Tranchida examined a tire iron found at the crime scene, and said “I believe during the assault of Heesun Teague, the yellow rope and the tire iron were used.”

“Homicidal violence, including stab wounds of torso, blunt force trauma and compression of the neck,” said Dr. Tranchida.

On the day of the attack, Cayer testified to having dinner with his family. He said his mother was crying and he doesn’t like to see her cry. He grabbed a backpack and some items and went out. Cayer said he intended to visit a friend at a bar. He said he had been sleep-deprived and had not been eating.

Cayer testified he had “no real memory” of how he got into the Teague home that night. Cayer said he had filled his backpack with items “for protection” because he believed people were after him. He said he had packed a “giant knife” and zip ties so he “could detain people after him.”

The defense asked him what happened at the Teague home that night.

“I know jack crap,” Cayer said. “I have no memory.”

Cayer then admitted that he remembered “struggling with someone in the Teague residence. He sees Sabrina in foliage. (Sabrina was found dead outside.) He also says he has a “vision of a knife going out.”

Cayer recalled being in the hospital and covered with blood. He said he was confused and did not know what happened.

Cayer testified that there would be no reason for him to attack someone who isn’t in his life. This appears to contradict testimony from Brown County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Zachary Holschbach. Holschbach interviewed Cayer for 10 hours. Holschbach said Cayer discussed how he was angry that Sabrina Teague was “blackmailing his family.” He claimed Sabrina had accused him of rape. Cayer said he was angry about that because it upset his mother.

Cayer denied killing Sabrina and Sunny and said it was possible that Joel Kennedy’s injury was “self-inflicted.”

