Brown County adds new tool for schools to track illness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As school districts finalize plans on when and how students will return to the classroom, the Brown County Health and Human Services Department is finalizing a new program to help schools track student illness.

It’s called the school illness surveillance program.

“That database is where we can look and monitor trends. For example, we could see that maybe a certain school district has a higher level of influenza, or we can see that another area is having a higher level of hand, foot and mouth,” said Brown County Public Health Officer, Anna Destree.

County health officials have been working with school nurses and administrators on implementing the new tool, but parents will also play an important role.

“What we’re asking parents to do is be more forthcoming or to provide more detail when calling the school and telling them that their child is sick,” said Destree.

The illness surveillance program is available to all public and private schools within the county. However, each district is not required to participate. The program works best when students are going to school full time.

“This tool is beyond COVID-19, it’s for influenza like illness, for GI illness, schools have asked to have mono added as well as hand, foot and mouth,” said Destree.

She says knowing the type of illness plaguing a school can help health officials target preventative measures during an outbreak.

“When we say an outbreak, we consider it to be an investigation. It means we’re having a conversation with the facility, we’re talking about what mitigation strategies are in place,” said Destree.

Once the program is up and running, the community will be able to access the database here. Implementation of the database could take a few months.

