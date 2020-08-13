Advertisement

Bogus $20 bills passed on Menominee Reservation

Counterfeit $20 bills were passed at businesses on the Menominee Reservation
Counterfeit $20 bills were passed at businesses on the Menominee Reservation(Shawano Police Department via Facebook)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano police are warning stores and the public about phony money being circulated.

It says it received several reports this week of fake $20 bills being passed at businesses on the Menominee Reservation.

The bills lack security features like a woven strip or watermarks, and counterfeit marking pens identify them as fakes. They also have the same serial number.

Shawano and Menominee Tribal police are working together on the investigation. Anyone with information that might help is asked to contact local law enforcement.

If you received $20 bills in change from businesses on the reservation, you might want to check them yourselves.

These counterfeits are different from $100 and $50 bills we reported about last month that police say are real $10 bills that were bleached and had higher denominations printed on them, so they have the security features -- just not the right ones for their denominations -- and will pass a test with a counterfeit marking pen but can be identified by the TEN printed in their woven strip.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Appleton parents react to schools changing plans

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Parents we spoke to support moving back to online learning

News

Psychiatrist calls Jacob Cayer "quite psychotic"

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Jurors found Cayer guilty on murder and attempted murder but must decide if mentally he was responsible for his actions.

State Legislature

Report: Staffer accused Rep. Gruszynski of drunken proposition

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The heavily redacted documents include a complaint from a staffer who said Rep. Staush Gruszynski tried to coax her into having sex with him last year.

Crime

“Quite psychotic”: Doctor testifies in mental fitness phase of Cayer trial

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Wednesday, the jury found Cayer guilty of two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Burglary and Bail Jumping.

Latest News

News

Jacob Cayer trial goes back to jury over mental fitness

Updated: 1 hours ago
The jury found Cayer guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her mother

News

Tourism in Wisconsin's "Event City" takes a hit

Updated: 1 hours ago
AirVenture canceled, Country USA canceled, Lifest canceled...

News

Parents in Appleton Area School District react to students starting school year online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Families with students enrolled in the Appleton Area School District now prepare for virtual learning to kick off the school year.

News

Packers give 12 more grants for COVID-19 community relief

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Green Bay Packers’ “Give Back” program awarded 12 grants to eleven community organizations through its COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

News

’Visit Oshkosh’ adjusts tourism tactics during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
The loss of big events like AirVenture already cost Oshkosh millions of dollars. But with the added safety concerns over travel during the pandemic, the local tourism industry is having to get creative to pick up as much slack as possible.

News

DNR encourages buying deer tags online

Updated: 2 hours ago
The DNR encourages you to skip the lines