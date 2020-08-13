Bogus $20 bills passed on Menominee Reservation

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano police are warning stores and the public about phony money being circulated.

It says it received several reports this week of fake $20 bills being passed at businesses on the Menominee Reservation.

The bills lack security features like a woven strip or watermarks, and counterfeit marking pens identify them as fakes. They also have the same serial number.

Shawano and Menominee Tribal police are working together on the investigation. Anyone with information that might help is asked to contact local law enforcement.

If you received $20 bills in change from businesses on the reservation, you might want to check them yourselves.

These counterfeits are different from $100 and $50 bills we reported about last month that police say are real $10 bills that were bleached and had higher denominations printed on them, so they have the security features -- just not the right ones for their denominations -- and will pass a test with a counterfeit marking pen but can be identified by the TEN printed in their woven strip.

