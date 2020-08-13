Bay Beach swimming beach plans on hold due to high water

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Installation of a swimming beach at Bay Beach will have to wait until water levels go down.

Action 2 News first told you in 2018 the city announced plans to renovate the amusement park and install a swimming beach, a pier, bath house, among other improvements. The renovations came at a $7 million price tag.

On Wednesday, the city’s Parks Committee approved a new renovation plan for the park.

It includes building the pier, shoreline walkway and a storm water management pond first.

City park officials say the pier is expected to be about 100 feet shorter than the originally planned 450 foot pier in order to fit within budget constraints. The construction of the pier is earmarked at $2.1 million.

City staff says construction of the beach and bathhouse will have to wait until water levels go down a foot or more.

Construction of phase one of the project, which includes the pier, could start this fall.

The “Friends of Bay Beach,” the beach’s fundraising group will also donate $500,000 to replace the Falling Star ride after it broke down in 2019.

The city bonded $5 million for the project in 2018. Another million is supposed to come from fundraising efforts by former Mayor Jim Schmitt. To date that goal has not been met.

Items under phase two of the construction project, which includes the beach, will also have to wait until more funding sources can be secured.

