Advertisement

Bay Beach swimming beach plans on hold due to high water

On Wednesday, the city’s Parks Committee approved a new renovation plan for the park.
Ferris wheel at Bay Beach
Ferris wheel at Bay Beach(WBAY)
By Kati Anderson
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Installation of a swimming beach at Bay Beach will have to wait until water levels go down.

Action 2 News first told you in 2018 the city announced plans to renovate the amusement park and install a swimming beach, a pier, bath house, among other improvements. The renovations came at a $7 million price tag.

On Wednesday, the city’s Parks Committee approved a new renovation plan for the park.

It includes building the pier, shoreline walkway and a storm water management pond first.

City park officials say the pier is expected to be about 100 feet shorter than the originally planned 450 foot pier in order to fit within budget constraints. The construction of the pier is earmarked at $2.1 million.

City staff says construction of the beach and bathhouse will have to wait until water levels go down a foot or more.

Construction of phase one of the project, which includes the pier, could start this fall.

The “Friends of Bay Beach,” the beach’s fundraising group will also donate $500,000 to replace the Falling Star ride after it broke down in 2019.

The city bonded $5 million for the project in 2018. Another million is supposed to come from fundraising efforts by former Mayor Jim Schmitt. To date that goal has not been met.

Items under phase two of the construction project, which includes the beach, will also have to wait until more funding sources can be secured.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UWO police captain creates app to help brothers and sisters in blue

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Capt. Chris Tarmann has created an app that will help those working in law enforcement, in Wisconsin, have easier access to mental health help.

About Us

UPDATE: US Venture Open raises more than $4.4 million during media-thon

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Organizers would like to thank everyone for their donations, as well as their support.

Politics

August primary serves as dry run for Presidential Election

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
Tuesday’s primary served as a trail run ahead of the Presidential election and an opportunity to make some adjustments.

News

Scholarship honors retired police officer killed in hate crime

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
The family of Phillip Thiessen has created a scholarship fund through the Fond du Lac Area Foundation to honor the retired police officer who was killed in a hate crime.

Latest News

Community

Brown County Fair to go on with detailed safety plan

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
There’s forty or so acres of land which, according to fair organizers, is plenty of space to put distance between vendors, guests, rides, and events.

Community

Neighbors speak out against proposed warehouse in Town of Lawrence

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
More than 100 neighbors attended a public hearing (in person) on Monday, to voice their concern over the future use of the site. It’s located between Mid Valley and Williams Grant Drive.

News

Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh adds summer hours to address need

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
While the pandemic has created a lot of new problems, one Oshkosh community group says it’s highlighted another, existing issue.

News

Apricity hopes for continued support from the U.S. Venture Open

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
As WBAY teams up with U.S. Venture Open for a mediathon, Action 2 News is featuring some of the programs that benefit from those funds, including Apricity.

News

Waupaca group holds rally for equality after incident during march

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
About a week after a protester was arrested during an altercation with Waupaca Police, another event for racial equality was held.

News

Community groups work together to help veterans in need

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
There’s plenty of people who now find themselves in need because of the pandemic. A couple community groups took it upon themselves to help out some veterans in green bay to ensure their basic needs can be met.