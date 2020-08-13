Appleton Area School District to begin school year virtually

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Area School Board has unanimously voted to change the reopening plan for the school year.

On Wednesday evening, the board voted to begin school virtually, a change from the original plan.

The original plan had students in fourth grade and under attending school five days a week, while students in fifth grade and above would attend in-person classes for two days a week and three days of online classes, unless they opted out of in-person classes.

The board’s vote comes just days after a meeting held with parents and teachers regarding the plan.

