Advertisement

Appleton Area School District to begin school year virtually

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Area School Board has unanimously voted to change the reopening plan for the school year.

On Wednesday evening, the board voted to begin school virtually, a change from the original plan.

The original plan had students in fourth grade and under attending school five days a week, while students in fifth grade and above would attend in-person classes for two days a week and three days of online classes, unless they opted out of in-person classes.

The board’s vote comes just days after a meeting held with parents and teachers regarding the plan.

Check back for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FdL School Board votes for hybrid model for upcoming school year

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Board members also voted 4 - 3 in favor of the new plan.

News

Neshkoro man killed in Waushara County motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving south on State Highway 73 at 5:30 p.m. when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle at County Highway YY south of Wautoma.

Sports

NFL to continue daily testing, Rodgers wants fans to be allowed at games

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay has not added anyone to COVID reserve list for 9 consecutive days

News

Semi vs. SUV crash kills Sturgeon Bay man, injures 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The State Patrol says a semi traveling south on County Highway V never slowed down and continued through a stop sign at the intersection at normal highway speeds, and crashed into an eastbound SUV.

Latest News

News

Brown County couple shares driveway repair scam experiences to warn others

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
A Brown County couple targeted in a contracting fraud scheme is sharing their story hoping others can avoid falling victim.

News

Political analyst Greta Van Susteren on Kamala Harris

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gray TV political analyst Greta Van Susteren on Joe Biden's vice presidential pick

News

EPA declares end to Fox River cleanup

Updated: 3 hours ago
The EPA administrator said the decades-long PCB cleanup is over but other work remains to be done.

Back To School

De Pere talks classroom cleaning during a pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
In some schools, classroom desks will have folding shields to protect against respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes.

News

US Venture Open Media-thon 4 P.M. update

Updated: 3 hours ago
The US Venture Open golf fundraiser was canceled by the pandemic, so it tried a different approach

News

Schools learn new cleaning methods

Updated: 3 hours ago
Schools are taking new, intensive measures to keep students healthy