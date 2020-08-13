Advertisement

2 firefighters injured while battling Kaytee Products fire

Crews battle flames at Kaytee Products in Chilton on Wednesday, August 12
Crews battle flames at Kaytee Products in Chilton on Wednesday, August 12(Chilton Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Chilton Fire officials say two firefighters were injured following a fire at Kaytee Products early Wednesday afternoon.

According to the fire department, crews were called to the building on the 600 block of Clay Street at 1:30 p.m., where they were told a fire was on the east side of the building.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke, but the fire was contained to process equipment, and a sprinkler system was activated to contain the flames.

Due to the manufacturing process and extension to the equipment involved, officials say the fire was labor intensive.

Fire officials say two firefighters were treated for injuries - one for an ankle injury and another for heat exhaustion.

Multiple departments provided support, and crews were at the scene until about 5:15 p.m.

Fire officials say the fire was caused by a malfunction in processing equipment.

Damage is estimated at about $75,000.

The fire department would like to thank C&R Pumpers, as well as the spouses and citizens who provided refreshments to keep the firefighters hydrated.

