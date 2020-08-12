Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate leader Fitzgerald wins US House primary

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald in Senate chambers (WBAY file photo)
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald in Senate chambers (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald took a giant step toward seizing an open seat in Congress, easily defeating a surveying company owner in a Republican primary as the state navigated its second statewide election since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March.

Fitzgerald is looking to succeed the retiring Jim Sensenbrenner in southeastern Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District.

Fitzgerald faced a mostly nominal challenge from Cliff DeTemple, a U.S. Coast Guard Reserve commander who owns a surveying and engineering firm in Milwaukee.

Unofficial returns Tuesday showed Fitzgerald easily defeated him by a more than 3-to-1 margin.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A look at Green Bay's polling places after long lines form in spring general election

Updated: 24 minutes ago
A look at Green Bay's polling places after long lines form in spring general election

News

Wisconsin political leaders, Black community react to Kamala Harris VP pick

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Wisconsin political leaders, Black community react to Kamala Harris VP pick

News

Charles Franklin interview regarding latest Marquette University poll, Kamala Harris pick for Biden'

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Charles Franklin interview regarding latest Marquette University poll, Kamala Harris pick for Biden's VP

News

Wisconsin political leaders, Black community react to Kamala Harris VP pick

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Much of the country is weighing in on Joe Biden’s pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate for the presidential election, including Wisconsin government leaders and members of the Black community.

Latest News

News

US Venture funds help establish program in Green Bay schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
In partnership with UW-Green Bay and NWTC, the Green Bay Area Public School District is in the process of establishing career centers, called Turbo-Go Centers, in the libraries at three middle schools.

News

’Zippin Pippin Day’ hopes to spread positivity in community

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The Green Bay Preble Optimist Club celebrates Zippin Pippin Day at Bay Beach Amusement Park.

News

UW System administration announces layoffs, other cuts

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The layoffs Thompson announced Tuesday affect employees of UW System Administration only.

News

Scholarship honors retired police officer killed in hate crime

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
The family of Phillip Thiessen has created a scholarship fund through the Fond du Lac Area Foundation to honor the retired police officer who was killed in a hate crime.

News

Wisconsin exceeds 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state identified 724 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations took a jump

News

Big Ten Conference announces it won’t play football this fall, will explore playing in the spring

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
In addition to football, the fall sports included in the announcement are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.