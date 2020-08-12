WARM AND MORE HUMID ON THURSDAY

We’ll see a few more clouds this evening and overnight compared to the afternoon, but skies could still be mainly clear at times. Temperatures will still drop quickly after sunset, but they won’t be as cool as they were last night. Lows should stay in the upper 50s to lower and middle 60s. It will feel slightly humid overnight, and muggier on Thursday.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and it will be another warm day. Highs should get into the mid 80s with dew points into the mid 60s. There will be an east/southeast wind around 5-10 mph. The humidity will continue to rise for Friday and the weekend, and it will feel muggy through Saturday.

Friday will be mostly sunny, but clouds will increase and thicken Saturday as a cold front approaches. Scattered thunderstorms will develop Saturday... especially LATE. Storms will linger into early Sunday. A few storms may be strong, but for now the severe weather outlook is LOW.

Following the storms over the weekend, next week will be cooler and less humid. Look for highs generally in the mid 70s through Wednesday with lows into the 50s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

FRIDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with a few passing clouds. Slightly humid. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and muggy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken, scattered storms develop. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds with isolated storms. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with lower humidity. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable, but slightly warmer. HIGH: 75

