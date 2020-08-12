Advertisement

UW-Madison Chancellor: ‘We’re in a real financial crisis’

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank is delivering a sobering message about the state’s flagship campus as the fall semester looms, saying “we’re in a real financial crisis” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Blank said Wednesday that how bad the crisis will be depends on several factors, including whether students who are enrolled for the fall semester actually show up, how deep state budget cuts are and whether the Legislature gives the university the authority to borrow money.

Blank said at the Rotary Club of Madison that “We’re facing some very serious issues and we’re working them out day to day.

