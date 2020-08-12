Advertisement

TODAY: SLIGHTLY WARMER, STILL SUNNY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There will once again be mostly sunny skies today, although passing clouds are likely at times today. Temperatures will rise to the middle 80s today and dew points will hover around the low 60s, making it feel slightly humid. Tomorrow will be very similar.

Much of Friday will be partly sunny, later Friday there is a small chance for spotty thunderstorms. As a cold front arrives in Wisconsin this weekend, expected scattered thunderstorms to develop on Saturday and linger into early Sunday. A few storms may be strong, but for now the severe weather outlook is low. It will also become more humid this weekend as the stormy disturbance arrives.

Following the storms over the weekend, next week will be cooler and less humid. Look for highs on Monday and Tuesday in the low to middle 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

THURSDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, very slightly humid. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild lows. LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and slightly humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Warm and muggy with scattered storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler with lower humidity. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray PM shower? HIGH: 73

