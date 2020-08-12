Suspect in Wisconsin officer shooting arrested in Indiana

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin authorities say a 29-year-old man suspected of shooting and wounding a Kenosha police officer last weekend is under arrest in Indiana.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the suspect was arrested Tuesday night in Gary, Indiana, on suspicion of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

When he was arrested, the man was found to have a gunshot wound to the abdomen, was taken to a hospital and later released.

He is in an Indiana jail awaiting extradition.

Authorities say the 30-year-old officer was shot early Saturday while investigating a possible illegal entry into a car.

Police say the officer returned fire.

The officer was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

