Shelton defeats incumbent Gruszynski, advances to face Kirsteatter for Assembly District 90 seat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay School Board Vice President Kristina Shelton has defeated incumbent Rep. Staush Gruszynski (D) in the partisan primary for the Assembly District 90 seat.

Brown County reports Shelton defeated Gruszynski by a vote of 3,620 to 971.

Gruszynski had previously lost his committee assignments after allegations rose of him sexually harassing a staffer.

On the Republican side, Drew Kirsteatter won after receiving 99.77% of the total vote, with four write-in votes counted.

Results aren’t finalized until canvassed.

