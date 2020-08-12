Semi vs. SUV crash kills Sturgeon Bay man, injures 2

COLOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is dead and two people have been injured following a crash early Wednesday afternoon in Waushara County near Coloma.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, authorities were called to the area of WIS 21 and County Highway V just before 1 p.m. for a crash between a semi and a vehicle.

The State Patrol says a semi traveling south on County Highway V never slowed down and continued through a stop sign at the intersection at normal highway speeds, and crashed into an eastbound SUV.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV, a 65-year-old man from Sturgeon Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s passenger, described by authorities as a 63-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman, was flown to the UW-Madison Hospital with serious injuries, and are described as life-threatening.

The driver of the semi, identified as a 34-year-old man from Bloomington, Illinois, was also flown to UW-Madison.

Authorities list his injuries as non-life threatening, however his condition has not been released at this time.

No names have been released due to pending notification of the family.

The State Patrol says any enforcement action taken is still pending due to its investigation of the crash.

