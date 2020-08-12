Advertisement

Semi vs. SUV crash kills Sturgeon Bay man, injures 2

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(WRDW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is dead and two people have been injured following a crash early Wednesday afternoon in Waushara County near Coloma.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, authorities were called to the area of WIS 21 and County Highway V just before 1 p.m. for a crash between a semi and a vehicle.

The State Patrol says a semi traveling south on County Highway V never slowed down and continued through a stop sign at the intersection at normal highway speeds, and crashed into an eastbound SUV.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV, a 65-year-old man from Sturgeon Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s passenger, described by authorities as a 63-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman, was flown to the UW-Madison Hospital with serious injuries, and are described as life-threatening.

The driver of the semi, identified as a 34-year-old man from Bloomington, Illinois, was also flown to UW-Madison.

Authorities list his injuries as non-life threatening, however his condition has not been released at this time.

No names have been released due to pending notification of the family.

The State Patrol says any enforcement action taken is still pending due to its investigation of the crash.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Neshkoro man killed in Waushara County motorcycle crash

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving south on State Highway 73 at 5:30 p.m. when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle at County Highway YY south of Wautoma.

Sports

NFL to continue daily testing, Rodgers wants fans to be allowed at games

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay has not added anyone to COVID reserve list for 9 consecutive days

News

Brown County couple shares driveway repair scam experiences to warn others

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
A Brown County couple targeted in a contracting fraud scheme is sharing their story hoping others can avoid falling victim.

News

Political analyst Greta Van Susteren on Kamala Harris

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gray TV political analyst Greta Van Susteren on Joe Biden's vice presidential pick

Latest News

News

EPA declares end to Fox River cleanup

Updated: 1 hours ago
The EPA administrator said the decades-long PCB cleanup is over but other work remains to be done.

Back To School

De Pere talks classroom cleaning during a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
In some schools, classroom desks will have folding shields to protect against respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes.

News

US Venture Open Media-thon 4 P.M. update

Updated: 2 hours ago
The US Venture Open golf fundraiser was canceled by the pandemic, so it tried a different approach

News

Schools learn new cleaning methods

Updated: 2 hours ago
Schools are taking new, intensive measures to keep students healthy

News

UWO police captain creates app to help brothers and sisters in blue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Capt. Chris Tarmann has created an app that will help those working in law enforcement, in Wisconsin, have easier access to mental health help.

News

Suspect in Wisconsin officer shooting arrested in Indiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the suspect was arrested Tuesday night in Gary, Indiana, on suspicion of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.