RDA approves city’s outline for downtown grocery store, housing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Redevelopment Authority has approved the city’s term sheet outlining plans for a grocery store and housing project downtown.

The project, which received unanimous support, would “bring a full-service grocery store into a federally-designated food desert,” according to the city’s Development Director Kevin Vonck.

A food desert is an area that has little access to grocery stores and healthy food, according to the USDA.

Gorman and Company is the developer. They want to build a four-story mixed-use building facing Monroe Avenue with about 76 residential apartments.

The building would have a ground-floor grocery space of about 20,000 square feet. In October, Action 2 News reported that the grocery store would be an IGA Mauer’s Market.

This is what Mauer’s Market VP Kristie Mauer told us in October: “What I like is really the engagement from the city so far and the neighborhood and really that sense of looking for a grocer as well was looking to be part of the neighborhood.”

The project also includes 10 residential town homes facing Quincy St.

Last October, Vonck told us about a housing shortage in the area. “Numbers have shown that Brown County itself is probably 1,500 to 2,000 units short in housing supply, so what we’re trying to do is fulfill that need by bringing these additional units online,” said Vonck.

The city estimates the property would be valued at $13 million with $312,910 in annual real estate taxes.

The project would use Tax Increment Financing--also known as TIF, and PAYGo Reimbursement. Under the PAYGo Reimbursement, the developer would be responsible for the upfront costs. The assessed value of the property will be determined on Jan. 1 of each tax year and will be compared to the value of January 1 of the year of construction.

CLICK HERE to view the term sheet approved by the RDA.

CLICK HERE for more information on the project’s TIF details.

