Advertisement

RDA approves city’s outline for downtown grocery store, housing

The building would have a ground-floor grocery space of about 20,000 square feet.
(KCWY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Redevelopment Authority has approved the city’s term sheet outlining plans for a grocery store and housing project downtown.

The project, which received unanimous support, would “bring a full-service grocery store into a federally-designated food desert,” according to the city’s Development Director Kevin Vonck.

A food desert is an area that has little access to grocery stores and healthy food, according to the USDA.

Gorman and Company is the developer. They want to build a four-story mixed-use building facing Monroe Avenue with about 76 residential apartments.

The building would have a ground-floor grocery space of about 20,000 square feet. In October, Action 2 News reported that the grocery store would be an IGA Mauer’s Market.

This is what Mauer’s Market VP Kristie Mauer told us in October: “What I like is really the engagement from the city so far and the neighborhood and really that sense of looking for a grocer as well was looking to be part of the neighborhood.”

The project also includes 10 residential town homes facing Quincy St.

Last October, Vonck told us about a housing shortage in the area. “Numbers have shown that Brown County itself is probably 1,500 to 2,000 units short in housing supply, so what we’re trying to do is fulfill that need by bringing these additional units online,” said Vonck.

The city estimates the property would be valued at $13 million with $312,910 in annual real estate taxes.

The project would use Tax Increment Financing--also known as TIF, and PAYGo Reimbursement. Under the PAYGo Reimbursement, the developer would be responsible for the upfront costs. The assessed value of the property will be determined on Jan. 1 of each tax year and will be compared to the value of January 1 of the year of construction.

CLICK HERE to view the term sheet approved by the RDA.

CLICK HERE for more information on the project’s TIF details.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

De Pere talks classroom cleaning during a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
In some schools, classroom desks will have folding shields to protect against respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes.

News

Man hurt after speeding on modified lawnmower

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Sheriff’s Office says the man suffered injuries, but did not describe the severity of the injuries.

News

WATCH: How to donate to US Venture Open Media-thon

Updated: 4 hours ago
Raising money to fight poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

News

WATCH: School cleaning plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
How one district is working to minimize germs.

Latest News

News

De Pere Alderman advances in partisan primary for Senate seat

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The nephew of Wisconsin State Senator Dave Hansen (D) has advanced and is one step closer in replacing his uncle.

News

Nygren, Cabral-Guevara advance in races for Assembly District seats 89, 55

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
We now know who will be squaring off in November for Wisconsin Assembly District seats 89 and 55.

News

Shelton defeats incumbent Gruszynski, advances to face Kirsteatter for Assembly District 90 seat

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Brown County reports Shelton defeated Gruszynski by a vote of 3,620 to 971.

News

A look at Green Bay's polling places after long lines form in spring general election

Updated: 9 hours ago
A look at Green Bay's polling places after long lines form in spring general election

News

Wisconsin political leaders, Black community react to Kamala Harris VP pick

Updated: 10 hours ago
Wisconsin political leaders, Black community react to Kamala Harris VP pick

News

Charles Franklin interview regarding latest Marquette University poll, Kamala Harris pick for Biden'

Updated: 10 hours ago
Charles Franklin interview regarding latest Marquette University poll, Kamala Harris pick for Biden's VP