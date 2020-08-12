Positive coronavirus tests below 5%; 478 new cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports positive tests for coronavirus were less than 5% of total test results for the second time in a week and the third time in 10 days. Health officials consider that a key indicator of how the state is managing the spread of the coronavirus.

The state received fewer than 10,000 test results in the latest reporting period, the first time that’s happened outside of a Sunday or Monday since the 4th of July holiday.

Out of the 9,924 tests, 4.82% were positive, for 478 new cases. It was the fourth straight day that percentage declined, and by our calculation the 14-day average is on a downward trend. The virus is widespread; there were positive tests in 58 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

Deaths in Fond du Lac County (1) and Milwaukee County (4) and the first COVID-19 death in Oconto County bring the state’s total deaths from COVID-19 to 1,011, remaining at 1.6% of known coronavirus cases. County numbers are listed below.

The state says 14.3% of people identified with the coronavirus, or 8,884 people, are still active cases. Yesterday, 15.1% of positive cases were active.

52,350 people, or 84.1% of patients, are considered recovered. It’s been at least 30 days since they showed symptoms or tested positive, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation is medically documented.

There are 5,125 people who’ve been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment at some point, 33 more than yesterday. But a day after a jump in hospitalizations, there was a notable decline in Wednesday’s numbers: With deaths and hospital releases there are 364 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, down from 414, with 111 of them in intensive care units, down from 119. There are 221 patients suspected of having COVID-19 but hospitals are waiting for test results.

The number of available beds at hospitals and clinics declined to 2,430, or 21% of beds at licensed medical facilities.

The state has 83 public and private labs signed up capable of processing as many as 24,178 tests a day.

County case numbers (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases or deaths. For consistency, we use data from the DHS; county health departments may report different numbers because their figures are compiled at different times):

Wisconsin

Adams - 89 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 27 cases (+1) (1 death)

Barron - 308 cases (+12) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 29 cases (1 death)

Brown - 4,352 cases (+12) (54 deaths)

Buffalo - 45 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 23 cases (+1) (1 death)

Calumet - 340 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 244 cases (+3)

Clark - 190 cases (+1) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 273 case (+18) (2 deaths)

Crawford - 78 cases (+2)

Dane - 4,630 cases (+52) (38 deaths)

Dodge - 857 cases (+12) (5 deaths)

Door - 107 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 198 cases (+7)

Dunn - 131 cases (+3)

Eau Claire - 612 cases (+16) (4 deaths)

Florence - 8 cases

Fond du Lac - 700 cases (+24) (8 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 60 cases (4 deaths)

Grant - 368 cases (+6) (15 deaths)

Green - 179 cases (+10) (1 death)

Green Lake - 57 cases

Iowa - 86 cases (+3)

Iron - 76 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 59 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 657 cases (+10) (5 deaths)

Juneau - 139 cases (+1) (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,699 cases (+7) (59 deaths) (deaths revised by state)

Kewaunee - 135 cases (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 932 cases (+11) (1 death)

Lafayette - 154 cases (+7)

Langlade - 64 cases (+1) (1 death)

Lincoln - 70 cases (+1)

Manitowoc - 354 cases (+3) (1 death)

Marathon - 668 cases (+6) (10 deaths)

Marinette - 432 cases (4 deaths)

Marquette - 80 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 26 cases (+1)

Milwaukee – 21,396 cases (+64) (462 deaths) (+4)

Monroe - 248 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 253 cases (1 death) (+1) (cases revised by state)

Oneida - 156 cases (+3)

Outagamie - 1,310 cases (+11) (14 deaths)

Ozaukee - 723 cases (+7) (18 deaths) (+1)

Pepin - 42 cases

Pierce - 230 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Polk - 138 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Portage - 428 cases (+2)

Price - 33 cases

Racine - 3,571 cases (+4) (78 deaths) (deaths revised by state)

Richland - 37 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,447 (+3) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 21 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 472 cases (+20) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 82 cases (+6)

Shawano - 205 cases (+1)

Sheboygan - 786 cases (+10) (8 deaths)

St. Croix - 514 cases (+2) (5 deaths)

Taylor - 73 cases (+2) (1 death)

Trempealeau - 354 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 67 cases (+1)

Vilas - 65 cases (+5)

Walworth - 1,369 cases (+10) (23 deaths)

Washburn - 47 cases

Washington - 1,115 cases (+7) (22 deaths)

Waukesha - 4,402 cases (+48) (59 deaths)

Waupaca - 480 cases (+7) (15 deaths)

Waushara - 120 cases (1 death)

Winnebago - 1,216 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

Wood - 327 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 14 cases (+4)

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 31 cases (+3)

Delta - 82 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 57 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 117 cases (+3) (1 death)

Houghton – 43 cases

Iron - 20 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 4 cases

Mackinac - 20 cases

Marquette - 158 cases (+12) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 132 cases (+6)

Ontonagon – 15 cases (+2)

Schoolcraft - 12 cases

