Nygren, Cabral-Guevara advance in races for Assembly District seats 89, 55

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We now know who will be squaring off in November for Wisconsin Assembly District seats 89 and 55.

In the race for Assembly 89, John Nygren (R) received 83% of the vote.

Nygren defeated challenger Andy Rich by a vote of 5,189 to 1,032 during Tuesday’s primary.

The November race will feature Nygren and Democrat Karl Jaeger.

Meanwhile, for District 55, three Republican candidates were on the ballot for voters to select from.

Rachael Cabral-Guevara ended up defeating both Lauri Asbury and Jay Schroeder after receiving 58% of the vote.

Cabral-Guevara received 3,481 votes, with Asbury receiving 1,401 and Schroeder 1,069.

In November, Cabral-Guevara will face Democrat Daniel Schierl to fill the seat currently filled by Mike Rohrkaste (R).

Both Jaeger and Schierl were unopposed during Tuesday’s race.

