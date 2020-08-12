Advertisement

NFL to continue daily testing, Rodgers wants fans to be allowed at games

Green Bay has not added anyone to COVID reserve list for 9 consecutive days
Fans enjoy a game at Lambeau Field in 2012
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NFL told teams Wednesday that daily COVID-19 testing will continue, with the NFL Players Association announcing that the daily testing will continue through at least September 5th. The original plan was to go to every-other-day testing after two weeks for teams returning an infection rate under 5 percent. Two weeks in, the infection rate is less than 1-percent, but the testing will still continue in its every day format.

Wednesday marked the 9th consecutive day that the Packers did not add a single player to the Reserve-Covid list.

On Wednesday, a Ringer podcast dropped, featuring nearly an hour and a half conversation with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As part of the wide-ranging interview, Rodgers spoke up in support of allowing fans at Lambeau Field.

The interview was taped before the team’s announcement that no fans would be allowed until at least November, but Rodgers worries decision makers are not worried enough about the economics for business owners in Green Bay. The quarterback is a fan of personal choice.

“You know it’s not just the sick people who are affected,” Rodgers said. “I worry about the long-term stability of our city. We don’t have the same amount of people coming to our town, Airbnb’ing our houses, going to our bars, going to our restaurants. We count on people coming. People are so worried about who is responsible if someone tests positive. Look man, there’s risk driving down the street. At what point do we take away the opportunity to do things based strictly on fear? I mean, if you don’t want to go out, I get it. If you’re scared, that’s fine. But if you want to...”

