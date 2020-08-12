Neshkoro man killed in Waushara County motorcycle crash

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a 67-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle late Wednesday afternoon in Waushara County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving south on State Highway 73 at 5:30 p.m. when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle at County Highway YY south of Wautoma.

The man then reportedly left the road and went into the ditch.

The driver, identified as a 67-year-old Neshkoro man, was fatally injured.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and there were no other occupants, according to authorities.

The State Patrol says they’ll be investigating the crash.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the victim due to family notification.

