Man hurt after speeding on modified lawnmower

The Sheriff's Office says a man was riding the modified lawnmower at a "high rate of speed"
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was hurt Tuesday evening after speeding down a road on a modified lawnmower, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

At about 5 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene at Progress Rd near Pond Street in the Township of Little Wolf.

The Sheriff's Office says a man was riding the modified lawnmower at a "high rate of speed", traveling east on Progress Rd. He lost control of the lawnmower, entered the north ditch and rolled several times.

The rider was trapped. He was rescued by a witness.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man suffered injuries, but did not describe the severity of the injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The victim’s name was not released. No additional identifying information was released.

The following departments assisted at the scene: The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Manawa Area Ambulance, Manawa Rural Fire Department, Clintonville Ambulance, Theda Star.

