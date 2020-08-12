Advertisement

Giannis ejected in Bucks’ win

Head butts Moritz Wagner
Washington Wizards' Moritz Wagner (21) grabs his face after getting head butted by Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, rear, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Antetokounmpo was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Washington Wizards' Moritz Wagner (21) grabs his face after getting head butted by Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, rear, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Antetokounmpo was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Brook Lopez scored 24 points and Milwaukee beat the Washington Wizards 126-113 on Tuesday night after Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected in the second quarter for headbutting Moritz Wagner.

Wagner took a charge from Antetokounmpo, who didn't like the call in what had become a physical game early on.

During a break in the action with Milwaukee challenging the call, Antetokounmpo approached Wagner on the way to the bench and started jabbering at him before headbutting him and drawing the ejection.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP, finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Sterling Brown scored 23 points and Frank Mason had 19 for the Bucks, which played their reserves extensively.

Rui Hachimura led the Wizards with 20 points, and Ish Smith added 19.

The game didn't have any playoff implications. The Bucks have already clinched the top seed in the East, while the Wizards, who fell to 0-7 in the NBA bubble, have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Antetokounmpo's headbutt could draw a punishment from the league and keep him out of the team's final seeding game against the Grizzlies on Thursday.

TIP INS

Bucks: Lopez looks to be in playoff shape, converting 9 of 11 shots from the field and all five of his 3-point attempts in 22 minutes.

Wizards: Were outrebounded 53-44.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Play Grizzlies on Thursday.

Wizards: Play Celtics on Thursday.

---

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Homers propel Brewers to win

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Brewers hit 4 home runs, 2 by Manny Pina, in 6-4 win over Twins.

News

Big Ten Conference announces it won’t play football this fall, will explore playing in the spring

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
In addition to football, the fall sports included in the announcement are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

Sports

Twins slam Brewers

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
Eddie Rosario's grand slam in the 3rd inning is enough to beat Brewers 4-2.

Sports

No Giannis; Bucks fall to Raptors

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT
|
The Bucks lose to the Raptors 114-106. Giannis Antetokounmpo sits out after having oral surgery Monday.

Latest News

About Us

PROGRAMMING NOTE: US Venture Open Media-thon August 12

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
We're proud to partner with the re-imagining of the U.S. Venture Open fundraiser to fight poverty.

Sports

Report: Big Ten to cancel fall football

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
The Big Ten becomes the first major college conference to cancel fall football

Sports

Yelich breaks out of slump as Brewers beat Reds 9-2

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Brewers scored 6 runs in the 6th inning to power the win

News

Report: Big Ten ready to “pull the plug” on fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
ESPN reported that commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday due to growing concern that college sports cannot be played in the fall due to growing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Preston and Za’Darius Smith look for more sacks, more fumbles and more energy in 2020

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Preston and Za’Darius Smith look for more sacks, more fumbles and more energy in 2020