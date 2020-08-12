Wisconsin political leaders, Black community react to Kamala Harris VP pick

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Much of the country is weighing in on Joe Biden’s pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate for the presidential election.

In the Fox Valley, both Democrats and Republicans, as well as leaders in the Black community, are among those sounding off on his decision.

For Democrats such as Representative Amanda Stuck (D-Appleton), who is running for the state’s 8th Congressional District seat, she says Biden’s pick is exciting for those who are looking for a more diverse ticket.

“Certainly as a women who speaks to fourth graders I know I’ve had young girls ask me if a woman can truly be president so to see a woman be picked for this position it really sends a message I think to young girls and women everywhere that they can dream big, that they can attain these positions,” said Stuck.

Other Democrats, such as Governor Tony Evers, said “This election is also about leaders who will choose to bring us together and who will always fight to do the right thing.”

Although some Republicans, like Congressman Glenn Grothman (R), disagree.

“At least the voters I know believe in enforcing the immigration laws. I think they are concerned about the increasing anti police feeling out there and she will encourage that feeling,” said Grothman, who represents the 6th Congressional District.

Other Republicans say Harris could hurt the ticket, more than help it.

“Through all of the debates Kamala Harris was attacking Joe Biden for one thing or another. These things are all going to be turned around and used against Joe in the general election,” said Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton).

Those seeking social justice and police reform expect Harris to be a strong voice.

“She can actually I believe talk to a state of brokenness, brokenness on every level of which I don’t believe any one of the other candidates could potentially speak to,” said Pastor Alvin Dupree of Family First Ministries.

Biden’s announcement comes less than a week before the start of the DNC Convention in Milwaukee, where Harris will speak on the third night.

Her speech will follow both former President Obama and Hillary Clinton.

