Advertisement

Wisconsin political leaders, Black community react to Kamala Harris VP pick

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) questioning AG William Barr on May 1, 2019
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) questioning AG William Barr on May 1, 2019 (WILX)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Much of the country is weighing in on Joe Biden’s pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate for the presidential election.

In the Fox Valley, both Democrats and Republicans, as well as leaders in the Black community, are among those sounding off on his decision.

For Democrats such as Representative Amanda Stuck (D-Appleton), who is running for the state’s 8th Congressional District seat, she says Biden’s pick is exciting for those who are looking for a more diverse ticket.

“Certainly as a women who speaks to fourth graders I know I’ve had young girls ask me if a woman can truly be president so to see a woman be picked for this position it really sends a message I think to young girls and women everywhere that they can dream big, that they can attain these positions,” said Stuck.

Other Democrats, such as Governor Tony Evers, said “This election is also about leaders who will choose to bring us together and who will always fight to do the right thing.”

Although some Republicans, like Congressman Glenn Grothman (R), disagree.

“At least the voters I know believe in enforcing the immigration laws. I think they are concerned about the increasing anti police feeling out there and she will encourage that feeling,” said Grothman, who represents the 6th Congressional District.

Other Republicans say Harris could hurt the ticket, more than help it.

“Through all of the debates Kamala Harris was attacking Joe Biden for one thing or another. These things are all going to be turned around and used against Joe in the general election,” said Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton).

Those seeking social justice and police reform expect Harris to be a strong voice.

“She can actually I believe talk to a state of brokenness, brokenness on every level of which I don’t believe any one of the other candidates could potentially speak to,” said Pastor Alvin Dupree of Family First Ministries.

Biden’s announcement comes less than a week before the start of the DNC Convention in Milwaukee, where Harris will speak on the third night.

Her speech will follow both former President Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Senate leader Fitzgerald wins US House primary

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald took a giant step toward seizing an open seat in Congress, easily defeating a surveying company owner in a Republican primary as the state navigated its second statewide election since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March.

News

US Venture funds help establish program in Green Bay schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
In partnership with UW-Green Bay and NWTC, the Green Bay Area Public School District is in the process of establishing career centers, called Turbo-Go Centers, in the libraries at three middle schools.

News

’Zippin Pippin Day’ hopes to spread positivity in community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The Green Bay Preble Optimist Club celebrates Zippin Pippin Day at Bay Beach Amusement Park.

News

UW System administration announces layoffs, other cuts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The layoffs Thompson announced Tuesday affect employees of UW System Administration only.

Latest News

News

Scholarship honors retired police officer killed in hate crime

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
The family of Phillip Thiessen has created a scholarship fund through the Fond du Lac Area Foundation to honor the retired police officer who was killed in a hate crime.

News

Wisconsin exceeds 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state identified 724 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations took a jump

News

Big Ten Conference announces it won’t play football this fall, will explore playing in the spring

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
In addition to football, the fall sports included in the announcement are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

News

Haz-Mat team responds to formaldehyde spill at Beaver Dam pet store

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Haz-Mat team and firefighters plugged the leak and used kitty litter soak up the spill and contain it.

News

Marquette Poll: Green Bay-Appleton “closely divided” between Biden and Trump

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The poll released Aug. 11 found 50 percent in the Green Bay/Appleton areas support Democratic candidate Joe Biden., while 45 percent support Republican President Donald Trump.

News

ASTRO EXTRA: Clear skies offer treat for stargazers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
This is typically one of the best meteor showers of the year.