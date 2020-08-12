De Pere talks classroom cleaning during a pandemic

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools are working to make sure classrooms are clean amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Districts have pledged to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments.

The focus will be on those frequently-touched surfaces. In some schools, classroom desks will have folding shields to protect against respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes.

Frequently-touched areas include work stations, stair railings and door handles.

Pat Meyer, De Pere’s director of buildings and grounds, says they will be adding an electrostatic sprayer.

"Which is basically atomizes a disinfectant, gets it a positive charge and attaches the disinfectant to the surfaces and areas that it lands on," says Pat Meyer.

Meyer says the district is confident in the plan they have in place.

“Cleaning protocols change how and what we’re cleaning. And we’ve brought more things into the district for the reopening plan. Desk shields for students and there’s hand sanitizing stations,” says Meyer.

