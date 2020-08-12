De Pere Alderman advances in partisan primary for Senate seat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The nephew of Wisconsin State Senator Dave Hansen (D) has advanced and is one step closer in replacing his uncle.

On Tuesday, Jonathon Hansen received 62% of the vote during the partisan primary, and defeated Sandra Ewald by a vote of 8,390 to 5,055.

Hansen will now face Republican Eric Wimberger in November.

Sen. Hansen announced earlier this year he would retire at the end of his legislative term, which is at the end of 2020, in order to spend more time with family.

