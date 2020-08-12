Cayer expected to take witness stand on Day 3 of murder trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the slayings of his ex-girlfriend and the woman’s mother could take the witness stand in Brown County Wednesday.

Cayer is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the June 7, 2016 stabbing attack on the Teague home in Hobart.

Witness testimony states Cayer broke into the Teague home through a window and killed Heesun “Sunny” Teague, 63, with a tire iron. Survivor Joel Kennedy testified that he and his girlfriend, Sabrina Teague, 25, arrived at the home that to check on Sunny and Cayer was lying in wait for them.

Prosecutors say Cayer killed Sabrina and stabbed Kennedy. Kennedy ran inside the home and called 911.

The prosecution called its final witness Wednesday. It will be the defense’s turn to call its witnesses. The defense says Cayer could take the witness stand Wednesday.

The first person to testify Wednesday was Samara Teague, Sunny’s daughter and Sabrina’s older sister. Samara said her mother lived up to the nickname “Sunny.” “She lived a life of hard work, good food, and sacrifice for us,” Samara said.

Samara talked about her sister’s “very big heart.” She said Sabrina “wanted to love everyone.”

The final witness for the prosecution was Amber Lind, forensic scientist at the State Crime Lab in Madison. Lind is a DNA analyst who authored reports in the case. A DNA swab from Cayer’s left palm was a mix between Cayer and Sabrina Teague. She says Sunny Teague and Joel Kennedy were excluded as contributors.

During opening statements Monday, Brown County District Attorney Dave Lasee said Jacob Cayer turned the Teague home into a “real life horror movie.” Lasee said the scene was gruesome and there was “blood everywhere.” Lasee said Cayer killed Sunny Teague with a tire iron before going after Sabrina and Joel Kennedy.

The defense asked jurors to keep an open mind and to remember there are “two sides to every story.”

Also Monday, survivor Joel Kennedy took the witness stand after opening statements. Kennedy, who was dating Sabrina Teague at the time of the attack, identified Cayer as the man who attacked them on June 7, 2016.

Kennedy testified that he and Sabrina arrived at Sunny’s home that evening to check in on her. Kennedy says the shower was running. Sabrina went to check on her mother and found her in the bathroom with stains on the floor. He says Cayer emerged from a laundry room and attacked them.

Kennedy says Cayer attacked Sabrina before stabbing him with a kitchen knife. Kennedy testified that he put up his arm and the blade went through. His chest was also injured. Kennedy fell back and started kicking and punching. Cayer went after Sabrina and Kennedy ran to the garage to get a shovel. Cayer and Sabrina followed to the garage. Kennedy grabbed a shovel and hit Cayer in the face with it. Kennedy ran inside the home, locked the door and called 911. While in the home, he saw a body in the bedroom wrapped in a blanket. He believed that to be Sunny Teague.

The defense questioned Kennedy about what they describe as “inconsistencies” in his statements and the timeline of the attack. On the stand, Kennedy said Sabrina was attacked first. His initial statement said he was attacked first.

The defense also asked Kennedy about why he was carrying a knife. Kennedy said that he worked at Burger King and used the knife to break down boxes. Kennedy said the knife was also for self-protection.

The defense also asked Kennedy why he ran inside the home after hitting Cayer with the shovel. “I don’t know,” Kennedy answered. He said it happened very fast and he was responding on instinct.

On Tuesday, the prosecution focused on the 10-hour interview between Brown County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Zachary Holschbach and Cayer.

Holschbach testified that he first came in contact with Cayer in the Emergency Room, and Cayer was “covered in dry-brownish/red, consistent with blood.” Holschbach stated that Cayer was handcuffed to a gurney. The sergeant stated that he wanted to assess Cayer to see if he was capable of talking to him. Holschbach testified that if he believed Cayer was not able to have a conversation or respond coherently, he would have waited to interview him. However, he stated that was not the case. He read Cayer his Miranda Rights.

The defense asked Holschbach if he believed Cayer was mentally competent to be interviewed at the time. The defense asked if Cayer expressed confusion about what happened. Holschbach replied, “Yes, he expressed confusion.”

Cayer’s trial is scheduled to go through Friday, Aug. 14. Brown County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Jo Hock is presiding.

Cayer has been in and out of competency since charges were filed in 2016. Last November, a judge ordered Cayer to a mental health institution and to take medication against his objections.

Cayer demanded to be found competent and for his trial to move forward. The court ruled he was competent to stand trial.

Cayer has been through several attorneys, which has also delayed the case.

