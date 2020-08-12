Advertisement

Brown County couple shares driveway repair scam experiences to warn others

Don and Gail Kowaleski hope their experience will save other people from falling victim to driveway repair scams.
Don and Gail Kowaleski hope their experience will save other people from falling victim to driveway repair scams.(WBAY)
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County couple targeted in a contracting fraud scheme is sharing their story hoping others can avoid falling victim.

Action 2 News first reported the search for two men at the end of July wanted for demanding thousands of dollars after promising to seal the couple’s driveway for a lower price.

Mico Jody Miller, 26, of Texas was arrested last Tuesday. The self-identified “Asphalt Gypsy” faces charges for that fraud and others he recently performed around the state.

Miller was traveling with a 12-year-old boy.

Patrick DeJardin’s father owns Jay’s Asphalt Maintenance, a business specializing in seal coating and asphalt maintenance for more than 25 years.

“We do anything from patchwork to crack filling to seal coating,” said DeJardin.

Don and Gail hired the business for work on their driveway years ago. So, when a man showed up on July 27 claiming to be Jay’s son, they believed him.

“They said, ‘Our father put this driveway in before, and we have hot glue in here, hot tar in here, and we’re going to go through to see if you want to use it. It would be $600 to cover your driveway,‘” said Gail.

It was a deal too good to refuse, but what they did not know was that man was not Patrick.

“How dare they,” said DeJardin. “We’re a reputable company. We’ve been around for awhile, and the other thing that goes through my head is, is there anybody else?”

Part of the way into the job, the scammer later identified as Miller demanded $10,500 for the work, a price the Kowaleski’s simply were not prepared to pay.

“At that point, it started to get a little fuzzy,” said Gail. “Then it got to a scary point where we almost thought he had a weapon or was going to hurt us. He wouldn’t leave our side at all.”

Desperate for payment, he even tried to get the couple to sign over the title to their corvette.

The Kowaleski’s and their kids got together $3,000. It was enough money to get Miller to leave.

“I gave him the money. I asked if I could take his picture, and he went a little ballistic on me saying, ‘No my religion doesn’t allow this, and all this other kind of stuff,‘” said Don.

Their son-in-law acted quickly and snapped a photo of the truck complete with license plate number as he drove away. That picture eventually led to Miller’s arrest.

“This is involving 16 different counties now,” said Don. “They’ve had people from at least six counties come forward now since our initial investigation got started.”

“I have worked with criminals for nearly 40 years, and I felt like I was pretty good at it,” said Gail. “I felt like I was pretty safe. I knew the gimmicks. I’ve worked with these kind of people, and I got took. I got buffaloed.”

On Wednesday, Jay’s Asphalt Maintenance visited the home to fill in the cracks and reseal the driveway free of charge.

“When I saw the work he did, that he didn’t even finish the driveway, I took it upon myself to redo the driveway for them and treat them right,” said DeJardin.

“There is good in this world, people,” said Gail. “There is good.”

DeJardin tells Action 2 News this year has been the worst year for scammers the business has seen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He reminds people to stay away from people knocking on doors with quotes for same-day service.

“Reputable companies, there’s so many of us in the Brown County, Kewaunee County, Door County areas. You don’t need to hire people knocking on your door,” said DeJardin.

When it comes to hiring a business for driveway repair, DeJardin says it is important to always ask what kind of product workers will be using.

“You want to look out for companies using asphalt emulsion. Asphalt emulsion does not smell very much at all. If anything, it smells like the earth,” said DeJardin. “It does not smell like diesel. It does not burn your eyes when you walk past it.”

If you believe you have fallen victim to a driveway repair scam, he advises you not to pay. Instead, keep scammers busy while contacting local law enforcement to make sure they are still on site when investigators arrive.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Political analyst Greta Van Susteren on Kamala Harris

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Gray TV political analyst Greta Van Susteren on Joe Biden's vice presidential pick

News

EPA declares end to Fox River cleanup

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The EPA administrator said the decades-long PCB cleanup is over but other work remains to be done.

Back To School

De Pere talks classroom cleaning during a pandemic

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
In some schools, classroom desks will have folding shields to protect against respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes.

News

US Venture Open Media-thon 4 P.M. update

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The US Venture Open golf fundraiser was canceled by the pandemic, so it tried a different approach

Latest News

News

Schools learn new cleaning methods

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Schools are taking new, intensive measures to keep students healthy

News

UWO police captain creates app to help brothers and sisters in blue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Capt. Chris Tarmann has created an app that will help those working in law enforcement, in Wisconsin, have easier access to mental health help.

News

Suspect in Wisconsin officer shooting arrested in Indiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the suspect was arrested Tuesday night in Gary, Indiana, on suspicion of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

News

UW-Madison Chancellor: ‘We’re in a real financial crisis’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank is delivering a sobering message about the state’s flagship campus as the fall semester looms, saying “we’re in a real financial crisis” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Positive coronavirus tests below 5%; 478 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The percentage is a key indicator of how the state is managing the spread of the virus.

About Us

US Venture Open holds media-thon August 12

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Tee up for the drive to end poverty August 12. Watch live reports and a one-hour evening special on WBAY-TV and listen to programming throughout the day on Woodward radio stations.