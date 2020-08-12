August primary serves as dry run for Presidential Election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s polling locations looked much different for Tuesday’s Partisan Primary than they did for the April Presidential Primary.

“Very easy, it was really nice to walk in the door and cast my vote and walk back out, no lines,” said Brittany Janus who voted in person.

“I thought it was pretty easy to understand, it’s really spread out which is great,” said Chase Powers, who also showed up to vote in person.

Poll workers armed with face shields, hand sanitizer and Plexiglas barriers are what voters can expect to see again in November if they vote in person.

Tuesday’s primary served as a trail run ahead of the Presidential election and an opportunity to make some adjustments.

“We’re looking at November and we want to spread it out even more,” said Karen Schley, chief elections inspector. “More poll workers will be needed. We’ll need more people, more greeters going out, maybe for registration. It’s been working well with what we have, but with more people we want to make it more convenient and faster for the voter.”

Tuesday’s election will also give clerks a better idea of what to expect when it comes to absentee ballots. According to the latest Marquette Law School Poll, 35 percent of registered voters say they would vote absentee.

“Last election, the one in April, I requested it and didn’t receive it on time and it took me three hours to vote. This time, I kind forgot to request it again, but I requested for the following one as well already,” said Carmen Arroyo who got her absentee ballot this time around just in time to drop it off at Green Bay city hall.

The city sent out about more than 15,000 absentee ballots for the August primary.

The interest spurred by the ongoing pandemic; but election officials are still anticipating an even higher turnout in November no matter how people choose to vote.

“In person, and I even took the day off in case I have to stand in line,” said Janus.

“I show up, cast my vote, and I feel like I’ve participated in something that not everybody gets to do,” said Powers.

