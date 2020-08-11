’Zippin Pippin Day’ hopes to spread positivity in community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Preble Optimist Club celebrates Zippin Pippin Day at Bay Beach Amusement Park.

The group covered the cost of all rides on the roller coaster for two hours early Tuesday afternoon in an effort to spread some joy in the community.

“Just the joy for the kids and the grown-ups, to see them enjoying this ride at Bay Beach, it’s phenomenal,” said Allan Jamir of the Green Bay Preble Optimist Club. “It’s priceless.”

After a ride full of twists, turns, and drops, the roller coaster returns to the platform where workers wait to sanitize the seats.

“We’ve been able to help get some memories made as people get back to normal a little bit in terms of being able to come out here and ride the rides,” said Jason Arnoldi, manager of Bay Beach Amusement Park.

While the number visitors to Bay Beach this season is lower than previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamir tells Action 2 News Zippin Pippin Day is an event people look forward to every summer.

“We’re just having a great time, enjoying the weather before the kids go back to school,” said John Cook. “Just getting them out of the house.”

The Cook family traveled from West Bend, Wisconsin to spend the day at Bay Beach. John and his daughter, Helena, were among riders enjoying the Zippin Pippin for free.

“It was very fun but bumpy and also kind of scary,” said Helena Cook.

Eight local law enforcement agencies will also be handing out a total of four thousand free Bay Beach ride tickets purchased and handed out by the Green Bay Preble Optimist Club.

“One of the five purposes of the Optimist organization is respect for law, and I will tell you, in the Green Bay area, in the Brown County area, we have a wonderful law enforcement group,” said Jamir.

“It’s just another one of those tools that we can utilize to go out and make contact with kids and let them know that we’re there to help, we’re there to protect and serve versus a lot of the negative stuff that’s going out at the national level right now,” said Capt. Dan Sandberg with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

