Wisconsin exceeds 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has now reported more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Eight more deaths were recorded by the state in the past 24-hour period, bringing the state’s toll to 1,006. The percentage of deaths held steady at 1.6% of known cases.

Deaths were reported in Clark, Columbia, Marathon, Marinette, Milwaukee (2), Pierce and Wood counties.

New cases of coronavirus were found in 57 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

Since February, Wisconsin tested 61,785 people who were infected with the coronavirus, whether they showed symptoms or not. That’s 724 more cases since Monday’s report, or 5.32% of the 13,599 tests. That’s a third straight day that percentage was in decline, and by our calculations the 14-day trend is about level. Having the percentage of daily tests under 5% is a key indicator of whether the state is managing the spread of the coronavirus.

Prevea CEO/president Dr. Ashok Rai said on Action 2 News This Morning that even after 5 months testing is not where health care professionals want it to be, and supplies for testing remain tight, forcing some health care groups to limit testing.

The state saw a jump in hospitalizations for COVID-19. There are 414 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, with 119 in ICU. With deaths and hospital releases, that’s a net increase of 62 people hospitalized, 21 more in intensive care. There are even more in hospitals suspected of having COVID-19 but waiting for test results: 207 today compared to 169 yesterday.

Fewer hospital beds are available than yesterday -- 2,512, which is 22% of the beds at licensed medical facilities statewide. That percentage has been in the low 20s for weeks.

According to the Department of Health Services, males account for 48.2% of positive coronavirus tests and 53.7% of COVID-19 deaths, while women account for 51.6% of positive tests and 46.3% of deaths. Gender was not reported in 0.2% of positive tests.

Race State population

(US Census 2019 estimates) % of Cases % of Deaths White (incl. Hispanic or Latino) 88% 62.8% 71.3% Black 6.7% 14.2% 21.1% Asian or Pacific Islander 3.1% 2.9% 3.0% American Indian 1.2% 1.0% 1.1% Multiple or other races 2.0% 9.5% 1.9% Unknown 9.6% 1.7%

County case numbers (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases or deaths. For consistency, we use data from the DHS; county health departments may report different numbers because their figures are compiled at different times):

Wisconsin

Adams - 86 cases (2 deaths)

Ashland - 26 cases (+1) (1 death)

Barron - 296 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 29 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 4,340 cases (+76) (54 deaths)

Buffalo - 44 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 22 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 334 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 241 cases (+2)

Clark - 189 cases (+1) (8 deaths) (+1)

Columbia - 255 case (+3) (2 deaths) (+1)

Crawford - 76 cases (+1)

Dane - 4,578 cases (+24) (38 deaths)

Dodge - 845 cases (+10) (5 deaths)

Door - 107 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 191 cases (+5)

Dunn - 128 cases (+2)

Eau Claire - 596 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Florence - 8 cases

Fond du Lac - 676 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Forest - 60 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Grant - 362 cases (+5) (15 deaths)

Green - 169 cases (+2) (1 death)

Green Lake - 57 cases (+1)

Iowa - 83 cases (+1)

Iron - 76 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jackson - 58 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 647 cases (+10) (5 deaths)

Juneau - 138 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,692 cases (+11) (60 deaths)

Kewaunee - 135 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 921 cases (+7) (1 death)

Lafayette - 147 cases (+4)

Langlade - 63 cases (1 death) (cases revised -2 by state)

Lincoln - 69 cases (+1)

Manitowoc - 351 cases (+6) (1 death)

Marathon - 662 cases (+7) (10 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 432 cases (+21) (4 deaths) (+1)

Marquette - 80 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 25 cases (+3)

Milwaukee – 21,331 cases (+153) (458 deaths) (+2)

Monroe - 245 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 259 cases (+3)

Oneida - 153 cases (+12)

Outagamie - 1,299 cases (+23) (14 deaths)

Ozaukee - 716 cases (+24) (17 deaths)

Pepin - 42 cases

Pierce - 224 cases (3 deaths) (+1)

Polk - 137 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Portage - 426 cases (+6)

Price - 33 cases

Racine - 3,567 cases (+41) (79 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 37 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,444 (+3) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 21 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 452 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 76 cases (+7)

Shawano - 204 cases (+4)

Sheboygan - 776 cases (+23) (8 deaths)

St. Croix - 512 cases (+10) (5 deaths)

Taylor - 71 cases (1 death)

Trempealeau - 345 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 66 cases (+2)

Vilas - 60 cases (+5)

Walworth - 1,359 cases (+44) (23 deaths)

Washburn - 47 cases (number revised -1 by state)

Washington - 1,108 cases (+42) (22 deaths)

Waukesha - 4,354 cases (+55) (59 deaths)

Waupaca - 473 cases (+5) (15 deaths)

Waushara - 120 cases (1 death)

Winnebago - 1,212 cases (+19) (18 deaths)

Wood - 322 cases (+17) (2 deaths) (+1)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 10 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 28 cases

Delta - 76 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 54 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 114 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 43 cases

Iron - 20 cases (+1) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 6 cases

Mackinac - 20 cases

Marquette - 146 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 126 cases

Ontonagon – 13 cases

Schoolcraft - 12 cases

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

