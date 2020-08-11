Advertisement

What to know about Wisconsin’s Aug. 11 primary election

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters who do not have an absentee ballot will head to the polls Tuesday for the Wisconsin Partisan Primary Election.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People voting absentee must return their ballots to a municipal clerk’s office or polling place by 8 p.m.

Things will look a little different at the polling place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Face coverings are recommended but the Wisconsin Elections Commission, but they are not required to vote.

One thing is required--photo identification.

The Wisconsin National Guard and Civil Air Patrol have delivered sanitation supplies and personal protective equipment to polling places. Voters will be asked to use hand sanitizer or wash their hands.

MORE: Preparing for Tuesday’s partisan primary election

The WEC says there will be markers for social distancing--six feet between voters and poll workers.

It’s a partisan primary, so voters may only vote for candidates of one party. Democrats will vote on the democratic ticket. Republicans will vote on the republican ticket.

“If you vote for candidates in more than one party, your votes will not be counted,” said Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. “But if you make a mistake, like voting for candidates in more than one party, when voting on Election Day, you may ask to spoil the ballot and cast a corrected one, up to three times.”

Looking for a polling place? Not sure what’s on the ballot? You can find that information here: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/

As of Aug. 10, 506,709 absentee ballots had been returned for the election.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Things to know about election day

Updated: 1 hour ago
Heading to the polls? Things will look a little different.

News

Teachers, parents sound off on Appleton Area School District reopening plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
Teachers, parents sound off on Appleton Area School District reopening plan

News

Community discusses Georgia Pacific Warehouse rezoning plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
Community discusses Georgia Pacific Warehouse rezoning plan

News

Teachers, parents sound off on Appleton Area School District reopening plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Most of those who spoke out Monday night regarding the plan were teachers, and very few feel it’s safe to do face to face classes now.

Latest News

News

State Fair cream puffs available Tuesday in Appleton

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
From 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., there will be a limited number of cream puffs, Blue Ribbon brownies and chocolate chip cookies available to buy at the Festival Foods location on W. Northland Avenue in Appleton.

News

Neenah Mayor: Former Shopko building to house partisan primary election polls

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The building will also be used as the consolidated polling location for the November 3 election.

News

Pandemic causes cancellation of Sister Bay’s Fall Festival

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Event officials announced the cancellation Monday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and guidance on large gatherings from the CDC and the State of Wisconsin.

News

Human remains found in Waupaca Co., identification process ongoing

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday from a person who believed they had found human remains.

News

Authorities find missing 3-year-old Sawyer County girl safe

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says that a missing 3-year-old from Winter, Wisconsin was located on Monday evening after being missing for over 24 hours.

News

Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh adds summer hours to address need

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
While the pandemic has created a lot of new problems, one Oshkosh community group says it’s highlighted another, existing issue.