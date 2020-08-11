“Very frustrating”: Dr. Rai talks need for more COVID-19 testing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Five months later, we have not gotten to the point we need to be with testing. That part is very sad as a country, very sad as a state.” That’s what Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai said on Action 2 News This Morning about the state of testing.

Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to discuss the topic and important information for parents with kids in school and school staffers.

TEST SHORTAGE

“I think we’ve known since March that we’ve had a nationwide shortage of tests. And still today, we don’t have enough tests to test everybody that we want to test. So it’s been more of a prioritization. So what groups, even ourselves here at Prevea, are doing is finding out areas where it’s low risk where there’s actually no real indication to test somebody--say a GI procedure--and to make sure we have enough personal protective equipment when we don’t actually have to test somebody before a procedure.

“What we did is we tested for a few months. We realized that the pre-procedural testing percentage positives was less than 0.5 percent. And we know that those tests can be used for the community in other ways. For higher-risk procedures. For people who are symptomatic. So really, it is about making sure it’s safe. Which we have completely done that. And other medical groups in the state have done that, too. And then making sure that, once again, that we’re using those tests that are limited throughout the country in the right way possible. So for example, once again, a very low-risk procedure may not get a pre-procedural test. But a higher risk procedure where there’s a chance of spread still may get a pre-procedural test. Our rates of positivity have been so low with those, we’ve also determined there’s no national recommendations on testing that. So every group is making decisions what’s safest for the patient and also best for the community.”

WISCONSIN TREND

“The percent positivity was slightly trending downward last week, now it’s gone to trending upward. If you really look at the percent positivity, and you go back to the World Health Organization, and what’s it truly a measure of. One of the things it’s truly measuring is if you’re testing enough. We’ve heard about people, where are we going to apply our testing resources in the community. Really, it’s a very frustrating conversation right now. Back in March, we had a good excuse. The virus was new. We were ramping up. We weren’t expecting to need all these swabs, which is the Q-tip we put inside. We weren’t going to need all that re-agent. That should have been ramped up. Five months later, we have not gotten to the point we need to be with testing. That part is very sad as a country, very sad as a state. Are we testing more than we ever have? Most definitely. Are we testing enough? The data shows we’re testing not near enough people. We need to test maybe double to triple what we’re testing to get a better idea of what’s going on in our society. To get a better idea of who needs to be quarantined or isolated so we can control the virus. Until we have a vaccine, until we have adequate therapy, we have said since day one the only tool we truly have is testing. And we need to ramp that up. And we still are not at a level we need to be in the state.

SCHOOL STAFF AND MASKING

“You should be changing your mask every day and if it gets wet or soiled multiple times in a day. So always having a spare with you is a good idea.

“As far as coming home and undressing and washing your clothes, obviously washing your clothes on your normal cycle is a good idea. Once again, we have not seen a significant amount of research around spread from a surface versus spread from the air. So probably not necessary in a low risk environment to take off your clothes in the garage and bag them up like some people have to do in health care. It’s still a low-risk environment, even though we’re a little worried about schools, mitigation steps are in place. So when you come home, the most important thing to do is get your masks washed every day. So have five or six or 10 available to you so you always have a spare. But nothing else more than that.”

FACE SHIELDS

“Face shields are definitely not indicated to protect others from getting coronavirus. The reason why we wear a face shield is to protect our eyes. A mask covers the chin and creates a seal down here. A face shield doesn’t. So respiratory droplets are just going back into the air. So it really provides no extra protection. As far as retaining carbon dioxide, multiple studies have been done with different types of masks--even the N95 which we’re fit tested for, which is pretty tight-fitting on me--that breathing into it all day long does not significantly raise carbon dioxide levels in somebody’s blood when tested. So the normal cloth masks shouldn’t do that. The normal types of masks people are wearing. But a face shield does not serve the purpose that we’re asking it to, which is to prevent spread.”

DENTAL VISITS

“I think it’s really important, number one, to stress how important dental care is to your overall health. And it’s important to see your dentist on a regular basis. And dentists, just like physicians, take the right precautions, have personal protective equipment, to protect you and protect themselves. So everything they’re doing in their dentist office--which they’ve had increased safety measures, just like we’ve had increased safety measures--they should be masking, you should be masking until your appointment, until they actually have to look inside your mouth--and when they’re done, you should be putting your mask back on. Those are simple safety precautions. And they have extra cleaning precautions in a dentist office. So you shouldn’t be bypassing a dentist office, just like you shouldn’t be bypassing your normal medical care during this time period.”

FALSE POSITIVES

“Let’s talk about the most common type of test, the molecular PCR test. Generally, molecular tests have a false positive rate of less than one percent. The CDC has said for COVID-19 tests, it’s averaging less than three percent. But like I said, the majority of the time less than one percent. So still a very small percentage. Like I said in March, every test has it’s limitations, including this one. So there is a very small chance of a false positive. And we’ve seen some of that in the national press. If someone gets tested daily and goes negative-positive-negative likely not a positive test and a false positive. Pretty rare, once again. But if you went positive-negative-negative, it’s hard to know if that’s a false positive or not. Because you could be on your 14th, your 18th day of being asymptomatic and the next two tests would be normally negative anyway. So it’s a very small chance that you could be a false positive of asymptomatic, but it’s still important to quarantine based on that and isolate, because that’s how you stop the spread.”

TRAVEL

Should you quarantine when you get home from a trip?

“In the state of Wisconsin, we have no restrictions on that probably because our positivity rate is higher than others. So there right now are no restrictions. There may be restrictions if you’re going to another state where you’re needed to quarantine, but not when you come back to Wisconsin at this time. Other states are requiring you to have a negative test within 72 hours of arriving, and some people have needed to arrange for that for their travel. But right now in Wisconsin, if you travel and come back, there’s no reason to have to isolate or to have to quarantine.”

VACCINE

“The Warp Speed process has really been the production process and getting it faster in line to go into studies. But it still is being studied. It’s gone from phase two to phase three to really look at safety. So a lot of safety studies are still being done. I guess the Warp Speed part of it is the ability to produce it and have it skip ahead a line of other vaccines that are being tested.

PE AND MASKS

“There’s not an exception under the state mandate. It goes back to when we talked about people exercising and going to the gym. There’s a higher risk of spread in those types of situations. You need a lot more than six feet and you need to be able to mask because there’s a lot more respiratory droplets being spread. Exercise is considered a high-risk activity when put when other people. Not high risk from an exercise perspective, but from a spreading the coronavirus perspective. So we’d hope all schools, all teams, all club sports are masking if they’re choosing to participate right now. It’s been shown to be safe to exercise with one, and it’s necessary.”

CHILDREN AND COVID

“We’re starting to see a lot more children come back positive. Concerning wise, it’s hard to know. Because in March, one of the first things we did was isolate our children so they weren’t exposed to the virus as much. And secondly, we know that the degree in illness is less than the degree of illness in an adult. So the likelihood of children being tested early on was also lower. So to call it a spike right now of children turning positive, I think finally we are testing children, we’re finding out the virus lives within them. We’re also finding out through studies that although they don’t get as sick, they can still get sick and they can actually spread it. And in some cases, there are some studies that said they can spread it even more. But to say there is a spike or rise in cases in children, that’s probably not as accurate, because it’s really who we’re testing now.

STURGIS RALLY

Thousands of people hopped on motorcycles and took part in the Sturgis rally over the weekend.

“What’s going on in Sturgis is concerning. Any time you have a large-group rally, whether it’s people at a march, people partying at a beach, or in this situation we have concerns. I think what concerns me more about this situation is people are congregating inside as well as outside. Congregations outside are risky, but not as risky as putting 100 or 200 or 300 people inside a bar, or an indoor situation whatever that may be, that’s a higher risk situation. So this situation I would consider higher risk than say a party on a beach.”

GEORGIA SCHOOL PHOTO

A photo of students shoulder-to-shoulder in a Georgia school hallway without masks has gone viral.

“I think it’s a good picture on what not to do. We’re going to have to space people out better and educate people better on congregation. This is obviously a higher-risk situation. Hopefully they didn’t spend a whole lot of time in this crowded hallway. But schools here locally have done a lot to address this, to make sure it doesn’t happen here. There’s a lot of things that can be done to mitigate the spread. But at the end of the day when you have a situation like that, the likelihood of spread goes up significantly. And that is scary. And it ends up shutting down a school on something that easily could have prevented with the right planning ahead of time.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.