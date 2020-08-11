Advertisement

UW System administration announces layoffs, other cuts

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System administration will lay off an untold number of employees over the next two years as part of $10 million in cuts announced by interim President Tommy Thompson.

The layoffs Thompson announced Tuesday affect employees of UW System Administration only.

The system’s 13 universities are making their own reductions that were necessary due to a loss in revenue and state-ordered cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The layoffs of system employees will total about $6 million over two years, which represents a 10% cut to state-supported salaries.

There are about 600 employees at UW System.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Scholarship honors retired police officer killed in hate crime

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
The family of Phillip Thiessen has created a scholarship fund through the Fond du Lac Area Foundation to honor the retired police officer who was killed in a hate crime.

News

Wisconsin exceeds 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state identified 724 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations took a jump

News

Big Ten Conference announces it won’t play football this fall, will explore playing in the spring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
In addition to football, the fall sports included in the announcement are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

News

Haz-Mat team responds to formaldehyde spill at Beaver Dam pet store

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Haz-Mat team and firefighters plugged the leak and used kitty litter soak up the spill and contain it.

Latest News

News

Marquette Poll: Green Bay-Appleton “closely divided” between Biden and Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The poll released Aug. 11 found 50 percent in the Green Bay/Appleton areas support Democratic candidate Joe Biden., while 45 percent support Republican President Donald Trump.

News

ASTRO EXTRA: Clear skies offer treat for stargazers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
This is typically one of the best meteor showers of the year.

Crime

Jacob Cayer interview at focus of Day 2 testimony

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Brittany Schmidt
A Brown County deputy testified Monday that Cayer’s hands were “bloody” and his clothing was “saturated with blood.”

News

“Very frustrating”: Dr. Rai talks need for more COVID-19 testing

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to discuss the topic and important information for parents with kids in school and school staffers.

News

What to know about Wisconsin’s Aug. 11 primary election

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Things will look a little different at the polling place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

WATCH: Things to know about election day

Updated: 12 hours ago
Heading to the polls? Things will look a little different.