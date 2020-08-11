Advertisement

Twins slam Brewers

Urias scores in Brewers debut
Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario celebrates his grand slam with third base coach Tony Diaz during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario celebrates his grand slam with third base coach Tony Diaz during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam, Randy Dobnak pitched five strong innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday night to snap a four-game skid.

Rosario's slam in the third inning erased an early 1-0 deficit and gave Dobnak and the Twins bullpen all the runs they needed.

Keston Hiura homered and Orlando Arcia hit an RBI double for the Brewers.

Dobnak (3-1) struck out three, allowed four hits, walked one and retired his last eight batters to continue his hot start to the season. The right-hander has given up just two runs over 20 innings in his first four starts.

This game matched two starters who entered the night with ERAs below 1.00. Milwaukee's Adrian Houser came in having yielded just one run over 12 innings.

The Brewers staked Houser to a 1-0 lead in the second as Orlando Arcia hit a two-out drive that eluded a leaping Rosario and went off the left-field wall for an RBI double. Arcia's big hit snapped Dobnak's string of 13 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

Minnesota countered qucikly.

Alex Avila hit a leadoff single in the third and Max Kepler followed with an infield hit. After Jorge Polanco grounded into a fielder's choice, Nelson Cruz was hit by a pitch.

That loaded the bases for Rosario, who blasted a pitch over the wall in right center for his fourth career grand slam.

Milwaukee star Christian Yelich singled and was left stranded at third in the bottom of the third inning, and the Brewers didn't put another runner on base until Avisail Garcia hit a two-out single in the sixth.

The Brewers cut Minnesota's lead to 4-2 when Hiura led off the eighth by homering to left center on an 0-2 pitch from Sergio Romo. The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate when Manny Pina hit a two-out double in the ninth, but Taylor Rogers struck out Mark Mathias to earn his fourth save.

Houser (1-1) pitched five innings and gave up only those four runs on Rosario's grand slam. Freddy Peralta struck out eight and allowed only one hit and one walk in four innings of shutout relief.

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR?

By dropping four straight games before Monday, the Twins their matched longest losing streak from last season. Their four-game skid last year covered the exact same dates (Aug. 6-9) as this one.

TRAINERS' ROOM

BREWERS: Milwaukee activated INF Luis Urias from the injured list and started him at second base. Urias also should get plenty of opportunities at shortstop. It caps a long road back for Urias, who had surgery on his left wrist in January and then tested positive for the coronavirus at the start of summer camp. ... 1B/OF Logan Morrison was designated for assignment. Morrison was hitting .120 (3 of 25) with one homer and two RBI.

Twins: 3B Josh Donaldson has taken ground balls and is swinging the bat and running, but manager Rocco Baldelli cautioned that the team would remain cautious with him. Donaldson is on the injured list with a strained right calf. "They're not injuries you really want to mess with," Baldelli said. "You can't really go out there and play with a calf that's kind of coming back. It's something that is going to have to be 100%."

UP NEXT

The Twins and Brewers continue their three-game series Tuesday in Milwaukee. Josh Lindblom (1-0, 4.15) will pitch for Milwaukee. Minnesota hasn’t named a starter.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

No Giannis; Bucks fall to Raptors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Bucks lose to the Raptors 114-106. Giannis Antetokounmpo sits out after having oral surgery Monday.

About Us

PROGRAMMING NOTE: US Venture Open Media-thon August 12

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
We're proud to partner with the re-imagining of the U.S. Venture Open fundraiser to fight poverty.

Sports

Report: Big Ten to cancel fall football

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
The Big Ten becomes the first major college conference to cancel fall football

Sports

Yelich breaks out of slump as Brewers beat Reds 9-2

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Brewers scored 6 runs in the 6th inning to power the win

Latest News

News

Report: Big Ten ready to “pull the plug” on fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
ESPN reported that commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday due to growing concern that college sports cannot be played in the fall due to growing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Preston and Za’Darius Smith look for more sacks, more fumbles and more energy in 2020

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Preston and Za’Darius Smith look for more sacks, more fumbles and more energy in 2020

Packers

Packers gearing up for sprint to the start with limited time to conduct training camp practices

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Green Bay must abide by NFL rules restricting padded practices, which may not start until August 17th.

Sports

Bucks clinch top seed in East with comeback win

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT
|
Bucks come from 23 down to beat Heat and clinch top seed in Eastern Conference.

News

No fans for first two Packers home games at Lambeau Field

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
"Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans' energetic support in the stands," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.