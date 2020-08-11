Advertisement

Teachers, parents sound off on Appleton Area School District reopening plan

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Last month, the Appleton Area School District said it would offer both in-person and virtual learning for the upcoming school year, and on Monday night, parents and teachers were given a chance to sound off on the plan to reopen on September 1.

Most of those who spoke out Monday night regarding the plan were teachers, and very few feel it’s safe to do face to face classes now.

“We have a mission this year. It is for all of us to be here next year. We cannot forge ahead and risk the health of even one of our AASD staff, students, or family members,” said one teacher.

“Given the current data on the death of children from COVID it is likely that at least two of our students will die. Two of our children will die. As an educator and as a mother, I’m here to say this is not okay,” said another teacher.

While a majority spoke out, asking all classes take place virtually, a few parents said in-person classes should be an option, and not just a couple days a week.

“Even our Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clearly talks about the importance of reopening America’s schools this fall, based on the extremely low risk to children,” said one parent.

“I understand that folks may not be comfortable returning and that’s perfectly fine but I encourage them to utilize the e-school we already have in place,” said another parent.

Under the existing plan, students in grades four and under would be given the option of attending class in person five days a week.

Students in higher grades would be divided into two groups - with one attending class Monday and Tuesday, and the other group on Thursday and Friday.

“Unfortunately the plan is unfeasible because our buildings literally cannot handle the numbers of students in a safe social distance,” said one teacher.

The School Board will meet again on Wednesday to review the plan and is expected to vote on specifics based on some of the feedback received Monday night.

