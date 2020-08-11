Advertisement

State Fair cream puffs available Tuesday in Appleton

Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs(Wisconsin State Fair)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -Have your taste buds been craving a Wisconsin State Fair cream puff? Tuesday is your lucky day.

From 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., there will be a limited number of cream puffs, Blue Ribbon brownies and chocolate chip cookies available to buy at the Festival Foods location on W. Northland Avenue in Appleton.

The event is part of the Traveling Cream Puffs event, which is being held in three different areas across the southern part of the state. On Monday, the puffs were in Kenosha, and on Wednesday, they will be in Madison.

Visitors are asked to look for the Prairie Farms truck in the Festival Foods parking lot.

Preordering for Appleton’s event ended at 10 a.m. Monday.

Prices vary for each product - click here for additional details about the event.

This weekend will also be the final weekend for the Fair Food Drive-Thru at the State Fair Park in West Allis.

Gates will open one hour before the drive-thru begins.

On Thursday, the drive-thru lasts from 4 - 8 p.m., from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday.

