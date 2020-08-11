Advertisement

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT ENDS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered showers and storms - a few of which were severe - have exited the area. The cold front that made them continues to move away. Behind the front resides much less humid air which will trickle in overnight. By Tuesday we’re back into the comfort zone for a few days along with ample sunshine.

Humidity ticks upward Thursday and by Friday dew points are back into the sticky mid 60s. A few spotty afternoon thundershowers could also pop-up Friday. Better storm chances return for the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W-SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW-S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with dropping humidity. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm, but less humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Still comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. SMALL CHANCE of spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Warm and humid with scattered storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms - Especially early. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Sunny with lower humidity. HIGH: 78

