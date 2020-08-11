Advertisement

Authorities find missing 3-year-old Sawyer County girl safe

Abigail Ladwig, as well as the family dog, have been found safe
Abigail Ladwig, wearing the same shirt she had on when she went missing.
Abigail Ladwig, wearing the same shirt she had on when she went missing.(Sawyer Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTER, Wis. (WDIO) - The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says that a missing 3-year-old from Winter, Wisconsin was located on Monday evening after being missing for over 24 hours.

Authorities say Abigail Ladwig, as well as the family dog, have been found safe.

Sawyer County authorities searched for the missing 3-year-old on Monday near Old 70 Road in Winter, Wisconsin.

Authorities in Sawyer County are searching for a missing 3-year-old. According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, a search is underway near Old 70 Road in Winter, Wisconsin.

Authorities say 3-year-old Abby Ladwig, followed the family dog into the woods at about 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a flower on it, and she was barefoot.

Abby has blue eyes and blond hair. She is 2' 10" tall and 41 lbs. She was last seen about 20 miles North of Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Police say they believe the dog has been located.

Police are asking the public to check their properties and out-buildings for any sign of the child. If anyone has trail cameras, they are asked to check them as well.

There is currently a number of volunteers helping in the search. If you are interested, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to go to the baseball field at Park Street and Grove Street in Winter for additional information.

Anyone with information about Ladwig should contact the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office at 715-634-4858.

