Scholarship honors retired police officer killed in hate crime

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) -Turning tragedy into triumph, after a Fond du Lac County man is killed in a senseless crime, his family is ensuring his legacy lives on.

A memorial marks the spot along Winnebago Avenue in Fond du Lac County where 55 year old Phillip Thiessen, who was riding his motorcycle, was intentionally hit by another motorist back on July 3rd. Prosecutors say Daniel Navarro admitted to hitting the retired police officer and military veteran -- not because of who he was but because navarro was just looking to hurt someone.

"He risked his life every day and I just keep trying to tell myself, in my head, that this was maybe the last way that he protected and served people by risking his life, that his life is now gone for this," says Maeghan Greeno, Thiessen's daughter.

During his more than 30 year career in the military and in law enforcement, Thiessen just wanted to help others, even preaching that lesson to his grandson. His daughter says, "Every time he left my 9 year old son, he would give him hug and he would tell him 'do the right thing and help people' and I think that speaks volumes to who he was because he just so passionately believed to do the right thing and to help people."

And that’s why Thiessen’s family, through the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, has created the Phillip Thiessen Memorial Scholarship fund to benefit criminal justice students.

Maeghan Greeno says, "Especially right now, I know this is really difficult times for everybody right now and I don't think there are a lot of people jumping on board to become a police officer and I'm really hoping because my dad would love to support that, that he is hopefully smiling down on all of us creating that fund and really supporting that."

More than $6200 was raised for the fund earlier this month during a benefit motorcycle ride hosted by the American Legion.

And while the pain of losing her family will never go away, Maeghan Greeno knows through the community support and this scholarship fund, her father’s good deeds will live on in others. She adds, “I’m never going to be okay with all of it, but it’s definitely helped me know that we’re doing something that he would love. I genuinely hope that he can see us all doing this and that he’s smiling from ear to ear just knowing that we’re able to provide this to other people.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.