Pandemic causes cancellation of Sister Bay’s Fall Festival

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SISTER BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The list of canceled events this year now includes the Fall Festival in Door County’s Sister Bay.

Event officials announced the cancellation Monday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and guidance on large gatherings from the CDC and the State of Wisconsin.

The event happens annually in October, and draws in thousands of people to downtown Sister Bay.

Due to the amount of visitors, event organizers say they risk too much in having a gathering of their size.

Organizers add they understand the impact the cancellation has on local businesses, including vendors, non-profits, service industry staff and others, however organizers say the cancellation will help ensure the long-term health and well-being of the community.

The 2020 Fall Fest had been scheduled for October 16 - 18.

