Neighbors speak out against proposed warehouse in Town of Lawrence

By Kati Anderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - Neighbors in The Town of Lawrence are hoping the town board won’t change a piece of property from agricultural land into an industrial site.

Action 2 News first told you last month Georgia-Pacific is hoping to build a 1.1 million square foot warehouse in the rural town; but first the use of the land needs to be changed.

More than 100 neighbors attended a public hearing (in person) on Monday, to voice their concern over the future use of the site. It’s located between Mid Valley and Williams Grant Drive, about a mile and half from Hemlock Creek Elementary School.

“My family will no longer want to live here, and I wonder how many of us feel the same?” asked Kim Sullivan as the crowd of neighbors applauded in support.

The warehouse would be a more than $50 million investment and would be used to store all of the paper giant’s products in one place.

“You might as well go ahead and paint the water tower, ‘Welcome to the Town of Warehouse,” said Andrew Schmidt.

The land is currently owned by MS Real Estate Holdings, which has been in negotiations with the company.

“We found them to be committed to maintaining a good relationship with its neighbors,” said Deric DuQuaine, of MS Real Estate Holdings.

“It’s in the real starting stages of the project. We haven’t even bought the land yet,’' said Mike Kawleski, public affairs manager for Georgia-Pacific.

Some neighbors put up a fight to make sure their voices are heard.

“I’m presenting petitions tonight opposing the rezoning of combining the parcels of agricultural land and rezoning them into a form of industrial use to allow a warehouse operation,” said Judy Hooyman of Lawrence.

“It’s an area of future growth. The question is, is now the right time in this area? But, that’s why we’re here to listen to the public, listen to the presentation,” said Scott Beining, zoning administrator for the town.

No decisions about the property were made Monday.

The town board is expected to vote on the zoning change at its next meeting on August 24.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

