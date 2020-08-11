Advertisement

Neenah Mayor: Former Shopko building to house partisan primary election polls

Election Day
Election Day(WRDW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert says Tuesday’s partisan primary election will take place at the former Shopko building on Green Bay Road.

On Monday, Kaufert said he, the election taskforce and Clerk Cheslock unanimously agreed the size of the building will allow the necessary space for social distancing, as well as other pandemic cautionary measures.

Kaufert added the pandemic impacted the decision and officials decided to consolidate the polling locations.

The building will also be used as the consolidated polling location for the November 3 election.

