Marquette Poll: Green Bay-Appleton “closely divided” between Biden and Trump

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Cities are the most "closely divided part of the state" when it comes to the 2020 race for president, a new Marquette University Law School Poll finds.

The poll released Aug. 11 found 50 percent in the Green Bay/Appleton areas support Democratic candidate Joe Biden., while 45 percent support Republican President Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE for full poll results.

Statewide, 49 percent of those polled say they support Biden, while 45 percent support Trump. Biden's lead narrowed a bit from the June poll which showed the former vice president with a 50-44 lead.

The poll found Biden has a big lead in traditionally blue cities Milwaukee and Madison, while Trump takes the rest of the red Milwaukee area.

The outcome in the Fox Cities could be telling for who wins Wisconsin. Trump carried the Green Bay area in 2016.

When looking at President Trump’s job performance, 44 percent said they approve, while 54 percent disapprove. In June, it was 45-51.

On handling the coronavirus pandemic, 40 percent approve and 58 percent disapprove. In June, it was 44-52.

Voters do approve of the president’s handling of the economy. Fifty-one percent say the approve, while 46 percent disapprove. In June, it was 50-46.

The margin of error for the full sample is +/-3.9 percentage points.

